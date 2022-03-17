Exercise in Pregnancy and after delivery

Getting a positive pregnancy test can be one of the happiest moments of a woman’s life. Most couples have many questions about diet, exercise, travel etc. In many surveys conducted by various international organisations it was found that 60 percent of pregnant women do not meet the targets of exercise requirement. Sedentary lifestyles and desk jobs have reduced the amount of physical activity in our lives.

Should you exercise in pregnancy?

Yes, you must! Don’t let anyone tell you to take rest all the time and avoid exercise. The right kind of exercise in pregnancy has a lot of benefits

What are the benefits of exercising in pregnancy?

Exercise has many of the same benefits in non-pregnant and pregnant women.

Improves the functioning of your heart and circulation. This helps the nutrients from your food to reach the baby better and keeps your metabolism going.

Helps to build stamina and strength in your muscles, bones and makes you more agile

Regular exercise can reduce the various discomforts of pregnancy like lower back ache and leg aches. Improves digestion too.

Regulation of weight gain during the pregnancy and can prevent excessive gain by regular exercise.

Reduces the risk of developing Gestational diabetes, Hypertension in pregnancy and improves the pregnancy outcomes as seen in many studies.

Relaxes your mind and reduces stress.

Will exercise cause harm to the growing baby inside?

A lot of studies have been done to understand the effects of exercise on a baby’s oxygenation, its growth, increased body temperature and its effect on development of the baby and risk of bleeding due to exercise etc. There is no significant effect on the baby due to moderate exercise in pregnancy.

What kind of exercise is recommended in pregnancy?

For those who do not have a regular exercise routine it’s a good idea to start with brisk walking with the right kind of footwear on plain flat ground or a treadmill. Do this for the first 3 months and then move on to a higher level of workout. It is not a bad idea to take guidance from a physical trainer or a join a yoga class for pregnant women. Remember not to exercise in high temperatures and on uneven surfaces. Avoid all activities where an injury or pressure on the abdomen is likely.

Activities allowed in pregnancy

Walking

Swimming

Stationary cycling

Low-impact aerobics

Yoga, modified for pregnancy

pilates, modified for pregnancy

Running or jogging, Racquet sports, Strength training- only if you have already been doing it pre-pregnancy.

Pelvic floor muscle training (Kegel)

Activities that are not recommended

Contact sports (e.g., ice hockey, boxing, soccer, and basketball)

Activities with a high risk of falling or otherwise hitting the abdomen

Scuba diving

Sky diving

“Hot yoga” or “hot Pilates”

Can all pregnant women exercise?

All women with uncomplicated pregnancies can and must exercise regularly. But in some women we advise restricting even moderate intensity workouts. These are women with Severe Anaemia, Heart disease, Severe hypertension, women diagnosed with placenta praevia or had episodes of unexplained bleeding, women with baby showing reduced growth or changes in Doppler, women with twins or triplets, women who have undergone a Cerclage or have been told to be high risk for preterm labour and women with seizure disorder or neurological conditions

Let the doctor evaluate if there are any reasons to not do certain exercises.

What about exercise after delivery?

A reasonable timeframe would be to start regular walking from 4-6 weeks post-delivery. Activities involving strength training and endurance building can be taken up after 3-4 months.

Pelvic floor exercises or Kegel’s exercises- are specific exercises to build the strength of the pelvic floor muscles and must be started as early as possible after delivery.

To conclude exercise is an essential part of life and pregnancy and childbirth should not put a stop to it. Keeping fit is essential for better experience during pregnancy and delivery.

Dr. V. P. Jyotsna,M.B.B.S.; M.D. (ObGyn)( JIPMER),Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic surgeon

DR. VISHNUBHOTLA PHANI JYOTSNA, M.B.B.S. (JIPMER), M.D., (JIPMER), CONSULTANT OBSTETRICIAN AND GYNAECOOGIST, LAPAROSCOPIC SURGEON, BirthRight By Rainbow Hospitals, Kondapur

This article is part of sponsored content programme