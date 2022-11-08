EXCLUSIVE: CBSE Datesheet 2023 coming this month, all major Class 10 Educators revising from this book.

With CBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet expected in the next 1-2 weeks at best, tension is soaring amongst students as it usually becomes a barometer to get serious about final preparation for boards.

CBSE 2022 topper Yuvakshi Vig recently shared that her main mantra for board preparation was to stay away from the distractions of online courses and YouTube and rather rely on books and school teachers. Lots of educators have realised the importance of good reference books to supercharge students’ marks in the last 4 months from 70 to 95+.

CBSE last year topper Yuvakshi Vig with 500/500 marks scored

One reference book publisher that has caught everyone’s attention by storm is Educart. Almost every big educator on YouTube and offline coaching are referring to their CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers and question bank books to give students questions for practice. We spoke to a few as below.

Mrs Gunjan Saini says (Maths teacher for 15 years now) - “A lot of my students came to me talking about Educart and I looked into their books. Their quality of competency questions is outstanding as it’s actually hard to make fresh questions on this new pattern. Also, they provide a lot of useful features like Marks Breakdown that CBSE usually paper checkers have, which I found very helpful for my students”

Link to latest Educart Class 10 Books (we found online)

Mr Sanjiv Pandey (Eduhap, 2.5M+ subscribers) and Mr Ashu Ghai (Science & Fun, 4.6M+ subscribers) are both India’s leading CBSE Science YouTube educators for class 10. They both refer to Educart Science sample papers and other subjects to teach students as the quality of real-life examples and questions given is the most useful among all books they have encountered.

Mr Sanjiv believes that the book follows the CBSE pattern most closely and is a great resource for practice, clearing concepts and helping students score great marks.

Screenshot of Eduhap and Science & Fun Educators from their YT channels

Some of the other prominent YouTube educators like Dear Sir (runs India’s biggest education YouTube channel for free for CBSE Class 10 students with 137 lakh subscribers), T.S Sudhir, Exphub, Padhle, Career Flux, Vedantu & Unacademy Master teachers, Gaurav Suthar, Students Life etc. also seem to be using Educart books for CBSE Class 10 questions practice.

Many experts have now stated how interesting it is to note that Educart is able to provide their latest books just 4-5 days after CBSE announces their sample papers. Sources say that usually, at least 40% paper in CBSE Boards comes directly from Educart Books.

We also noticed that on Amazon and Flipkart Educart Sample Papers (their latest books) are currently ranked #1 in CBSE categories.

Latest ranking screenshot from Amazon and Flipkart of bestselling CBSE Books

With only 5-6 weeks left to pre-board, a full-blown paper-wise revision of each subject on the new pattern of the paper is a must. Instead of buying expensive EdTech courses, students should really now focus on NCERT, school teaching and such reference books to avoid time wastage and be focused on cracking the coveted CBSE Board Exams.