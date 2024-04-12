Everything You Need to Know About Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

April 12, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Bajaj Finserv offers a wide range of lending products to its customers. Gold loans are one of the most popular borrowing options provided by the well-known NBFC. Gold loans are a quick and efficient way to access funds. This is especially true during financial emergencies when trying to meet unexpected expenses.

You can use your gold items like jewellery as collateral to get a gold loan. The loan amount is determined based on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio i.e., the amount you can borrow, based on your gold’s appraised value. The maximum ratio up to which the NBFC can offer a gold loan is 75%, as per the RBI guidelines. So, if the gold submitted is worth ₹1 Lakh, then you may be eligible to borrow up to ₹75,000 against the asset. With gold loans, you can borrow funds, even with a low CIBIL score. This ease of eligibility may not be possible for other loan options, like personal loans.

Key Features of Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

Here are some details about these gold loans that you should know about:

Loan Amount: Bajaj Finserv offers gold loans ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹2 Crores. This is subject to the value of the gold jewellery you provide as collateral. Interest Rates: The gold loan interest rate offered start from just 9.50% p.a. The rate offered to you depends on the chosen loan amount, tenure, and your credit profile. Flexible Tenure: Bajaj Finserv offers tenures ranging from 3 months to 24 months. This enables you to choose a repayment period that suits your financial needs. Quick Loan Disbursement: You can get the amount within 30 minutes, post-approval. This makes it a convenient option for those in need of immediate funds. Easy Repayment: The NBFC allows you to make partial or full repayments at any time during the loan tenure. Furthermore, you are not required to pay additional charges for using this facility. Online Application: Conveniently apply for this loan online through Bajaj Finserv’s official portal. This eliminates the need for physical visits to the branch office. Pre-release Facility: During the loan tenure, you withdraw a part of the pledged gold. For this, you must deposit money equivalent to the value of the collateral.

Things to Keep in Mind

Before applying for a gold loan from Bajaj Finserv, here are some things you need to consider:

LTV Ratio: You should be aware that the maximum LTV ratio is subject to RBI guidelines. It may change over time, affecting the loan amount you can obtain. Valuation of Gold: The valuation of your gold determines the loan amount you can borrow. Be aware of the valuation process and ensure that you understand the basis of the assessment. Loan Repayment: Timely repayment of the gold loan is essential to avoid late payment fees. Continued default in repayment can lead to the loss of the collateralised gold. Potential Risks: As with any loan, there are inherent risks like the change in gold price. These could impact the value of the collateral and the loan amount. Thus, it is important to be aware of the fluctuations in gold prices in the market.

Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required

To be eligible for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, the applicant must meet the following criteria:

The applicant’s age must be between 21 and 70 years

The gold jewellery or ornaments to be pledged must have a purity of 18 to 22 karats

Do note that gold coins and bullion cannot be submitted as collaterals.

Alongside this, the documents you will be required to submit when applying for this loan are:

Proof of ownership like purchase invoices or certificates

Valid identity and address proof documents

Income proof like payslips or bank statements

*Disclaimer: The aforementioned details are subject to change at the lender’s discretion. Check with the lender prior to applying.

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is a great option for those in need of immediate funds. It is a great alternative to traditional borrowing methods. They offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options. Bajaj Finserv ensures the safe custody of your gold jewellery. This provides peace of mind and the assurance that the asset is well-protected. Furthermore, with their customer-centric approach, they offer easy online application processes. By understanding the key features, benefits, and considerations, make informed decisions. Leverage this financing option to meet your financial needs effectively.

