Every Student Should Learn from this UniqueTeacher, specially if in CBSE Class 10

September 05, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Students always need teachers/mentors to help them navigate through the ups and downs of their academic journey. In this teacher’s day special, today we talk about a young and fastest growing Youtube Educator of India for 2023 named Prashant Kirad a.k.a ‘Prashant Bhaiya’. If you are a parent, student or even a teacher, you should read ahead and see what this wonderful Educator has achieved in becoming the guiding light for countless CBSE and NEET students on their academic journey.

He is the new Alakh Pandey for today’s students.

Let’s look at how Prashant is refining online education single-handedly:

In just 2 years, he has amassed 2 Billion+ views on his videos and 2 Million+ subscribers over his two main Youtube channels to guide students. Prashant is growing at a 4 times faster pace than even Alakh Pandey did at Physics Wallah during his initial years on Youtube.

Why do students love his teaching? Because he spends hours and hours in researching, analysing and identifying solutions to most common problems of students - from learning difficult Science topics with ease to reducing backlogs smartly to even avoiding phone addiction. He covers all the pain points of students.

His biggest achievement of date is his first ever book launch for CBSE Class 10 students called ‘ONE SHOT’ Book, where he has provided India’s first lowest cost book to every student from every village, kasba or town. This book is launched in collaboration with Educart publisher. Through his One Shot books , Prashant has wants any student to score 95+ marks in Class 10 boards since they usually cannot afford expensive edtech courses or other ridiculously expensive books.

Prashant Kirad is insanely focused on providing almost-free and affordable education methods to students of India at such a young age. He spends 10+ hours to conduct workshops with students, understand their challenges and research ways to help students improve their performance. Everything culminates in his weekly videos where he imparts his learnings to students for free. Something any good teacher in this modern era should strive for.

Every student dreams secretly to score well in board exams to make his/her parents proud. But they need that regular support from someone when things get tough, to give them realistic strategies during exam times to perform better and keep checking on them regularly if they need help. Prashant bhaiya is that teacher.

“ Prashant Bhaiya is literally my biggest idol and India’s hope for better education. Everyone in my class watches bhaiya’s videos to get inspired and learn concepts. Bhaiya’s One Shot book was so useful as it had all chapter-wise important q’s, pyq’s and tricky competency q’s that CBSE is asking nowadays with stepwise explanations. Even our teachers use Questions from his book to help us. I wish bhaiya all success and happiness on this special teacher’s day. He is our true Guru”

ADVERTISEMENT

-says Sakshi Soneja, a Class 10 student from a reputed CBSE school in Uttarakhand

We dedicate this teachers day to Prashant Kirad (bhaiya) and I hope through this article many students find out about him. He already has love for more than 2 million students. Do check his channel here and also consider his One Shot book if you are in Class 10. It really will help you score well on boards.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.