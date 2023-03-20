EurekaMag scans articles in European libraries for customers in India

March 20, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

EurekaMag provides Document Delivery Services (DDS) from Europe since 2007. Its key business is supplying clients with scientific journal articles and book chapters which are not available electronically but only in print.

It does so by scanning such publications at currently 49 libraries worldwide including:

Europe’s largest medical library

Europe’s largest technical library

The British Library

National Library of Medicine, USA

The National Library of Australia

National Science Library Beijing

National Diet Library in Tokyo

EurekaMag’s network of supplying libraries includes several University libraries in former East Germany with unmatched holdings of journals and books published throughout East Europe and former USSR countries including Russia.

In contrast to traditional interlibrary loan (ILL), EurekaMag delivers within 24 h during workdays. It supplies all articles and chapters in PDF format with OCR in their native language applied.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 16-years history, EurekaMag has supplied tens of thousands of publications in the following “most-wanted” categories:

Journals and books (general) published in Europe

Biomedical literature cited at PubMed (containing a PMID, PubMed ID)

Pharmaceutical literature

Zoological including entomological literature

Besides providing scanned copies of printed literature, EurekaMag also provides access to electronically published works, i.e., articles and chapters containing a digital object identifier (DOI). Such requests are fulfilled immediately or within 6 hours after request.

Besides purchases made directly through its website, EurekaMag supplies corporate and institutional customers including law firms and libraries. Such customers order on a daily or weekly basis by email and simply send lists of references. Such customers get significant discounts of up to 33% of the standard rate.

EurekaMag realizes that purchasing power varies between geographies and it also recognizes the value of repeat customers. Therefore, EurekaMag takes this opportunity in The Hindu to announce its new service exclusively for customers in India:

● 1 journal article or book chapter: US$19.90 including copyright fees

To avail this offer, please email EurekaMag.com for setting up an account. Please do also include in your email what literature you usually require. EurekaMag operates 18 h every day and thereby fully covers workdays in India.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”