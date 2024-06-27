EPICS at HITAM, from vision to impact.

To foster a more diverse skill set aligned with present-day industry demands, the Hyderabad Institute of Technology And Management (HITAM) has embraced the EPICS program as a mindful step in that direction.

Prof. William Oakes, Director of EPICS and Professor of Engineering Education at Purdue University, exchanged a perceptive dialogue on the global impact of the EPICS program, HITAM’s significant achievements and future potential within this framework.

Prof. Oakes shared that EPICS began at Purdue University in 1995 within the Electrical and Computer Engineering department, initially engaging 40 students and five local community partners. The program quickly expanded across disciplines and currently involves over 1,300 students from 30 different majors. In 1999, the EPICS National Program was launched to spread the initiative across

U.S. institutions, eventually evolving into the EPICS Consortium in 2005 as global collaborations began. Over the years, EPICS has partnered with more than 100 institutions worldwide, including notable collaborations in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, India, and several other countries.

He emphasised that EPICS differs from traditional engineering courses by teaching a broad set of skills essential for today’s global economy. Students apply their disciplinary skills to real community projects and develop professional skills like communication, teamwork, leadership, customer awareness, and ethical thinking. These experiences help them secure jobs and advance quickly in their careers. Research shows that working on real projects with real users provides valuable experience for various careers. Additionally, addressing community needs helps students understand societal issues and inequities, important for democratic participation and leadership.

According to Prof. Oakes, faculty from HITAM attended EPICS workshops over 10 years ago as they were beginning to integrate project-based learning (PBL) into their curriculum. They sought support and partnerships for their innovative approaches and agreed to expand their PBL to include community-based efforts. The first EPICS workshop at HITAM was held in 2016. The faculty were fearless in engaging community partners and learning what kinds of partnerships would work best for HITAM.

Prof. Oakes commended that HITAM was innovative in offering experiences outside the curriculum despite the constraints of being an affiliated college. In fact, HITAM was the only institution in the EPICS Consortium to receive an exemption allowing these experiences to be outside the curriculum. These experiences were highly mentored with dedicated leaders, and all students were required or offered the opportunity to participate in these projects. Their approach emphasised reflection and design thinking principles. When visiting HITAM, Prof. Oakes observed that students actively listen to feedback on their designs and incorporate it, showing they understand that design is iterative. The next phase for HITAM is to develop ideas into solutions that can be delivered to the community, as most projects currently end at the prototype stage.

He highlighted several major achievements in implementing the EPICS program at HITAM, including the integration of experiences inside and outside the formal curriculum, developing long-term partnerships within the local community, and nurturing a culture of reflective thinking within design. HITAM has also achieved large-scale integration of EPICS into their overall experience.

When asked about the potential outcomes you anticipate for HITAM with the EPICS membership, Prof. Oakes believes that HITAM students can gain the kinds of experiences that will make them leaders in industry and within their societies. HITAM has the potential to have a significant impact within their region on local partners. It has the potential to be a global model for a college and its smaller size. “There is also the potential for a collaborative project with Purdue University students to begin global collaborations”, he added.

In conclusion, the EPICS program at HITAM stands as a testament to educational innovation and community impact. Through steadfast dedication and forward-thinking initiatives, HITAM has not only integrated EPICS into its curriculum but has also pioneered a model that fosters industry-ready professionals and socially conscious leaders.

https://www.facebook.com/HITAMHyderabad/videos/1713218125424069/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”