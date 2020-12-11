Environmental Crisis: A Grim Reality

The ongoing pandemic and unpredictable weather systems are signs of a planet in peril. Here’s taking a look at climate change and its possible fallouts

If there’s one thing 2020 has taught us it is to wake up and smell the pollution. Climate change is no longer the looming threat that it once was. It is as real as it can be and the toll that it has taken on our planet is for everyone to see. Which is why, it is high time we rose to take action. Is COVID 19 the jolt we all needed to sit up and take notice? This is because climate change is crippling the planet that we call home.

More than ever, 2020 has been a turning point for the majority of us. It took a pandemic of this magnitude to teach people basic sanitary practices. Here are some of the other environmental challenges to consider.

Agriculture

With more than 50% of the total population earning their livelihoods through agriculture, India cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the practices that are dominant in this sector. World over, agricultural practices are not sustainable. It’s time to reflect on how much we are complying with the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations to ensure sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices.

Air pollution

This is as much a burning issue as the smog-causing fires around the NCR region. It is vital to act upon this as it is reported to be one of the augmenting factors of the coronavirus impact. Apart from various cardiopulmonary ailments caused by particulate matter (PM 2.5, PM 10), the WHO states that worldwide around 4.2 to 7 million people die each year from air pollution and that 9 out of 10 people breathe air that contains high levels of pollutants.

Plastic pollution

As world consumerism continues to grow rapidly, so does plastic pollution. In 65 years, from 1950 to 2015, plastic consumption increased from 2 to 419 million tonnes, out of which 11 million tonnes went directly into the oceans. This has been lethal to marine life and the ecosystem. If we don’t rethink our practices it will cause untold damage to our environment.

Food waste

About one-third, nearly 1.3 billion tonnes of food, is lost or wasted. Food waste and losses account for annual greenhouse gas emissions of 4.4 gigatons. In a developing country like India, which already ranks poorly (94) in the Global Hunger Index, 40% of food waste occurs at the post-harvest and processing levels.

Poor governance

Policy makers have for long been urged to strictly tax greenhouse gas emitting activities and push for innovation of low-carbon procedures. One such practice is the implementation of the National Carbon Tax by countries like Europe, Japan, and Canada. The Paris Agreement states that countries need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Since it is a voluntary agreement, there is a need for something more concrete.

Governments need to significantly expand support for green innovation. A study found that it would take until 2033 to stop global warming if all greenhouse gas emissions were halted in 2020. The time to act

is now.

Sudarshan Gurjar

Top Unacademy Educator

