‘Ente Keralam’ mega expo in Thrissur from May 9 to 15

May 10, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will be held at the Thekkinkadu maidan here from May 9 to 15.

‘Yuvathayude Keralam’ and ‘Keralam Onnamathu’ are the slogans of the mela.

In the wake of the Tanur boat disaster, the procession and the evening performance were postponed.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the celebrations in connection with the exhibition and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the exhibition stalls. The Thrissur Mayor, MPs and MLAs will participate in the function.

270 stalls

The exhibition will have 270-odd stalls, including 30 service stalls and 130 theme stalls. Products from small and medium industries units and various government departments will be displayed at the exhibition.

Thrissur District Social Justice Department organises various programmes. There will be utility stalls to provide government services and presentation of various ongoing schemes by Government of Kerala for aged, differently abled, transgender and socially vulnerable persons. The utility centres will provide services, including tests to diagnose lifestyle diseases; Aadhaar enrolment and renewal; soil, water testing; birth, death, and marriage certificates; legal counselling; employment registration; parenting clinics; nutrition clinic; disability testing; and awareness against drug abuse.

Rehab Express centre will be opened for differently abled where the services of specialised doctors for Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Hearing tests and Assistive Device Determination Test will be given during the expo. Expo also feature seminar on social justice for the marginalised, expert team for queries on dementia, helpdesk on maintenance tribunal for older people and parents and 24-hour elder line and everything you need to know about.

Technology pavilion

A technology pavilion that introduces robotics; virtual reality; augmented reality; and 3D printing technology is another highlight.

The Agriculture department, Animal Husbandry department, Industries Development department and the Civil Supplies department will arrange outdoor displays, including that of plants, ornamental fish, animals and birds. There will be a sports activity aera arranged by the District Sports Council.

Career expo

Career expo and aptitude tests will be an attraction for students. Various seminars, get-togethers and job melas will also be part of the exhibition. There will be cultural programmes in the evening on all days.

Ministers from the district, MLAs and MPs will attend the valedictory on May 15.

