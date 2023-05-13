ADVERTISEMENT

Ente Keralam expo begins in Kozhikode

May 13, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Around 200 stalls feature achievements of the government in the past two years; exhibition to conclude on May 18

The ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government began on Kozhikode beach on Friday. The expo is being held from May 12 to 18 under the theme ‘Kerala of the youth, Kerala is number one’, and expects to offer a cross-section of the developmental activities of the government in the past two years.

The exhibition, held in an air-conditioned pavilion, has around 200 stalls by various government departments featuring the achievements of the government in the past two years. Besides, there is a children’s area, techno zone, sports area, and a Kudumbashree food court. Seminars and cultural programmes are held at the beach and Freedom Square on all days. The expo will conclude on May 18.

Earlier, Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Ahammad Devarkovil, MLAs T.P. Ramakrishnan, Thottathil Raveendran, and Kunhahmad Kutty Master participated in the cultural procession held as part of the expo.

The procession that started from BEM Higher Secondary School featured Puli Kali, Sinkarimelam, skating, band music, Mayilattam, Karakattam, Theyyam costumes, and Kolkali.Thousands took part in the procession.

