‘Ente Keralam’ expo begins at Kanakunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram  

May 20, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST

The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega expo marking the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) started at Kanakakunnu Palace premises, Thiruvananthapuram on May 20. The week-long event is jointly inaugurated by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and Transport Minister Antony Raju. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the valedictory ceremony of the State-level celebrations at the Putharikandam Maidan on the same day.

Nearly 100 exhibition stalls is set up in air-conditioned pavilions to sensitise the public to the services of various government departments. Fourteen departments are also established stalls to provide various services for free. Over a 100 sales stalls will offer the products of government and public sector undertakings at discounted rates. A food fair presents a wide array of cuisine. Musical evenings is attracting large crowds to the Nishagandhi auditorium. Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar led the performance on the inaugural day. The Oorali band will perform on the concluding day. Entry is free to the venue of the fair that will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days until May 27.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”