Engineering Education Maze: Sona College’s Solutions for Today’s Challenges

India’s engineering education landscape is dotted with over 4,500 engineering institutes, posing a significant challenge of choice for students and parents, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu, home to 635 such colleges. In the era of Industry 4.0, where industry-relevant skills and real-life exposure supersede mere theoretical knowledge, many graduates find themselves in a maze often ill-prepared for industry demands due to outdated education delivery models.

Sona College of Technology, a constituent of the Sona Institutions, based at Salem in Tamil Nadu emerges as a frontrunner in addressing these challenges head-on, leveraging a century-long legacy in multi-sectorial industry and higher education. Guided by Chairman Shri. C. Valliappa’s visionary leadership, Sona Institutions prioritises Research, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and a Global Perspective anchored in value-driven growth. Supported by the dynamic strategies and global connections of Vice Chairmen, Mr. Chocko Valliappa and Mr. Thyagu Valliappa, Sona College of Technology is making a significant impact in the engineering education space.

Key Initiatives Driving Relevance:

1. Contemporary Programmes and Disciplines: Sona College offers diverse 14 undergraduate, 12 postgraduate, and Ph.D. programmes; They have introduced specialisations in cutting-edge disciplines like AI, ML, and Data Science to equip students with sought-after skills. Anticipating industry demand, the institution is developing courses in Data Security.

2. Tailored Curriculum: Leveraging its autonomous status and industry connections, Sona College crafts a curriculum tailored to meet current industry needs. Industry specialists on the curriculum board ensure relevance and practicality in skill development.

3. Focus on Research and Innovation: With 36 Research Centers of Excellence, including SonaSPEED, specialising in precision motor design for space missions, the college fosters a culture of innovation. SonaSPEED’s contributions to Chandrayaan-3 and ISRO’s Reusable Launch Vehicle highlight its research and innovation capabilities. The college’s capacity for collaborative industry consulting and R&D is enhanced by the Department of Scientific & industry Research’s (DSIR) designation of it as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO).

4. Foreign Language and other Value-Added Courses:

Sona students enrich their cultural perspective and job prospects through language courses in Japanese, Korean, French, and German. Proficiency in these languages, particularly given Japan and Korea’s prominence in technology and business, positions students to seize global opportunities.

The Japanese language program, initiated in December 2016, has seen significant success, with placements in esteemed Japanese companies. Currently, 745 first-year engineering students are enrolled in the Japanese language course, ranging from N5 to N3 levels. Led by both Japanese native trainers and Indian instructors, the program covers not only language proficiency but also cultural aspects like calligraphy, origami, and traditional attire. Students can opt for any Engineering programme with a Japanese module and get guaranteed placement in Japanese companies.

The efforts have yielded substantial results, with numerous Japanese companies visiting the campus and 8 of them signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). A large number of students have secured placements with high salaries in esteemed Japanese companies, including Yamaha Music Co. Ltd, Fuji Software, and Hitachi Solutions, India.

Furthermore, the Korean language program, launched in November 2023, is gaining momentum under the guidance of native trainers; several students are enrolled in Korean language studies.

Experiential Learning and Real-World Readiness: Real-world problem-solving through live projects and collaborations with industry giants like Dassalut Systemes provide students with hands-on experience. The 3DX 3D experience lab collaborates with Dassalut Systemes and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to create a talent pool for defence sector units, aerospace, EV vehicles, and auto manufacturing. The Continuing Education programs offered at Sona augment students’ skill sets, ensuring relevance in the job market.

Sona also offers a unique and powerful combo of Mechanical Engineering Degree with Japanese Language and 3DX 3D Design elevating the student’s prospects of landing in lucrative global opportunities. These are mere glimpses into a variety of top-up courses one can learn at Sona.

5. Investment in World-Class Infrastructure:

Located in the heart of Smart City Salem, Sona College offers a comfortable academic atmosphere amid lush green spaces. The college boasts over 120 modern classrooms, green-certified buildings, multimedia capabilities, more than 86 modern laboratories, state-of-the-art computerised labs, and an Apple Lab for Apple-certified courses. The institution’s commitment to environmental stewardship is evident through green building certifications and sustainable practices across its 25-acre campus.

The Sona Central Library located in a new elegant building, ensures convenient access to information to over 5000 users providing an extensive collection of over 1 lakh books, e-books, journals and more covering various fields, automated services, and multiple accessible locations. Services like the Web OPAC and Digital Library provide user-friendly interfaces and comprehensive educational materials. The Central Library offers various amenities such as reading lounges, an amphitheatre, a mini theatre, a digital library, and a cultural hub for academic enrichment.

Sona College has introduced a suite of digital learning tools, including Moodle, Blackboard, and Autolib, to enhance teaching and learning. The Lecture Capture systems, a comprehensive video-based learning platform, captures all the lectures which can be accessed by the students any number of times from anywhere. These tools foster a dynamic and engaging learning environment, allowing for easy evaluation and material upgradation ensuring a cooperative learning environment.

6. Cultural and Artistic Development: Vibrant Campus Life:

Sona promotes cultural and artistic abilities through over 30 student clubs and forums (such as the Speaker’s Forum), presenting a vibrant campus life promoting creativity, collaboration, and holistic development among students.

Every academic year has its own cultural calendar for numerous inter-collegiate, intra-collegiate cultural and techno-cultural events like Google Developers Meet, Hackathons and Sona Champs. Ceremonies are organised to celebrate religious festivals of various religious groups among students, aiming to bring about harmony and understanding.

The institution excels in sports too, offering top-notch sporting infrastructure. Experienced physical education coaches train the students to achieve remarkable feats at the State, National and International level tournaments.

Sona College boasts a distinguished network of over 20,000 alumni occupying top positions worldwide. These alumni cherish their time at Sona, reflecting on the memorable experiences and connections forged during their studies.

In essence, Sona College of Technology stands as a pioneer in offering innovative engineering education, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and preparing students to thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Box Items- (This information is to be put in a box not incorporated with the main article)

Top Five Awards in 2023-24

*Economic Times TechEDU Award

* IBM / AICTE / Smartinternz Award for Hack Challenge 2023

* Institution of Engineers (India) Engineering Edu Award 2023 (Gold)

* Institution of Engineers (India) Best Students Chapter Award 2023

* National Institute of Quality and Reliability Best Outstanding Edu Institution 2023 Award.

Accreditations

NAAC A++ Grade

NIRF- Ranking within the 151-200 Band

NBA-All Eligible Courses Accredited By NBA

Placement Record - 2023

Batch Size-836

Percentage Placed- 92.2

No of Recruiters- 175 +

Average CTC – 5.3 LPA

Highest Domestic CTC – 18.54 LPA

Best Industry Linked Institution

Multiple times winner of the National Level AICTE-CII Best Industry Linked Institute Award.

Website: https://www.sonatech.ac.in/

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@SonaCollege/videos

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”