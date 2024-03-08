Empowering Women Through Conscious Menstrual Care: Nayanthara’s Journey with Femi9 Pads

March 08, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST

Menstruation isn’t always a walk in the park. It can be a challenging time for many women, impacting comfort and confidence. Nayanthara, co-founder of Femi9 Pads, shares her personal journey and how discovering Femi9 transformed her period experience. “When I met Dr.Goamthi, Founder of Femi9 pads, she had given a demonstration of product features and it was like magic. How can the pads be like this?,” Nayanthara recalls.

Femi9 pads are crafted to be a reliable companion for women throughout their menstrual cycle. With discomfort, irritation, and potential leaks being common challenges, finding the right menstrual product is essential. While various options exist in the market, sanitary pads remain the go-to choice for 80 per cent of women due to their convenience and availability.

However, conventional chemical pads pose significant health and environmental risks. Made with materials like plastic, recycled wood pulp and artificial fragrances, these pads can lead to discomfort, skin irritation, allergic reactions and hormonal disruptions. Moreover, the bleaching process involving chlorine chemicals produces harmful byproducts like dioxins, which are linked to serious health issues such as PCOD, PCOS, and cervical cancer.

Additionally, chemical napkins contain phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), contributing to endocrine disruption, reproductive issues, and various cancers. Despite these risks, many women remain unaware of the potential harm caused by conventional pads.

In contrast, Femi9 pads are designed with women specific needs and comfort in mind. Made from ethically sourced organic cotton, Femi9 pads are free from harmful chemicals and fragrances. With a powerful natural absorbent core and multiple layers for superior protection, Femi9 pads offer a comfortable and eco-conscious period experience. The bottom layer is crafted from eco-conscious, biodegradable materials, further enhancing sustainability.

One unique feature of Femi9 pads is the Anion strip, incorporating five advanced technologies to eliminate bacteria and fungus, prevent bad odor, improve metabolism, regulate mood swings, maintain pH levels, and promote blood circulation. With three pad sizes available to cater to different needs and daily wear mini pads for non-period days, Femi9 ensures versatility and comfort for women of all ages and flow variations.

Over the years, Femi9 has grown into a strong community, supported by over 10,000 distributors, 200 stockists, and 30 super stockists. Trusted by over 1 million individuals, Femi9 pads have become the preferred choice for menstrual care.

As Femi9 continues to expand its reach, the brand invites individuals interested in entrepreneurship to join their community. With a shared commitment to redefining menstrual care and empowering women, Femi9 aims to grow together with its community. Bleed consciously with Femi9 pads and experience a new level of comfort and confidence during your menstrual cycle. Let’s embrace sustainable and healthy period practices together.

