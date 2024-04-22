Empowering Strategic Thinkers: IIM Kozhikode’s Advanced Strategic Management Programme

April 22, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

Within India’s economic engine, lies a landscape of opportunity, innovation, and complexity. As one of the fastest-growing economies globally, India offers a plethora of opportunities for businesses across various sectors. However, more than just ambition, it demands a keen understanding of the evolving business ecosystem and adept strategic management.

According to a recent study*, when asked about whether they would like to improve organisational leadership at their companies, 89 per cent of executives said that it is their top priority. However, compared to developed nations which invest between 10 per cent and 15 per cent in nurturing leadership, India invests less than 2 per cent in leadership education and development.

With India’s potential to get ahead in the leadership game, it makes eminent sense to enrol in IIM Kozhikode’s Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Strategic Management, a course designed specifically to add value to your career.

The Increasing Demand for Trained Leaders – Training in Advanced Strategic Management

Institutions that train professionals and executives in management practices help them to navigate the challenges of the Indian market and encourage them to outperform their competitors. Research also indicates that companies with competent strategic leadership training achieve higher profitability, sustainable growth, and enhanced resilience in the face of uncertainty.

The “Advanced Strategic Management Programme” offered by IIM Kozhikode aims to help its participants in understanding the importance of strategic management which is imperative for businesses wanting to thrive in India’s competitive environment. By accessing the right kind of training, capabilities and objectives, Indian professionals can effectively seize opportunities, mitigate risks, and drive sustainable growth.

Thriving in India’s Global Business Arena - Exploring the Role of Strategic Leaders

We live in an interconnected world where geographical boundaries no longer confine the Indian market. Instead, it is a pivotal player in the global business arena. The landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, and professionals operating in India must elevate their training in strategic management practices to match up with the rest of the world to navigate the complexities of both local and global markets. Enrolling in this course offered by IIM Kozhikode can be your first step towards a successful career.

In recent years, the Indian market has witnessed a surge in competition from both domestic players and international giants looking to capitalise on its immense potential. This creates a pressing demand for companies to adopt sophisticated strategic management approaches to differentiate themselves, sustain growth, and capture market share amidst fierce competition.

From navigating regulatory changes and geopolitical uncertainties to managing disruptive technologies and evolving consumer preferences, professionals must proactively anticipate and address a myriad of interconnected factors to remain competitive and resilient. One way to do that is to enhance your skills and get trained by industry professionals at IIM Kozhikode.

Central to this narrative is the demand for visionary leaders with strategic acumen. Traditional leadership can no longer keep up in times of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. Visionary leaders need to have the ability to anticipate trends, think strategically, and drive innovation to steer organisations through difficult times and seize emerging opportunities.

A strategic leader’s primary responsibilities include setting clear goals, formulating comprehensive strategies, and aligning organisational resources to achieve sustainable growth. The “Advanced Strategic Management Programme” by IIM Kozhikode covers all aspects of strategic management and leadership.

Research has consistently shown that companies led by effective strategic leaders outperform their peers in terms of financial performance, market positioning, and employee satisfaction.

With this course’s focus on strategy formulation, finance and economics, functional strategies, competitive advantage and competitive strategy, growth strategy, strategic leadership and so much more, you will upgrade your skills and climb to the top of the corporate ladder quicker.

Upgrade Your Skill Set at IIM Kozhikode

There are several benefits of upskilling in strategic management and today’s dynamic business landscape demands leaders to be ten steps ahead of their competitors.

The “Advanced Strategic Management Programme” at IIM Kozhikode is well-equipped to train professionals in optimising their skills and getting ahead in their careers.

With strategic management serving as the motherboard of organisational success, qualities like enhanced problem-solving skills, the ability to anticipate and respond to market dynamics, enhanced critical skills to analyse financial statements, the ability to gain insights into how to identify an appropriate growth strategy and strengthened leadership play a vital role.

IIM Kozhikode’s Advanced Strategic Management Programme Overview

IIM Kozhikode’s Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Strategic Management is specifically designed by academic scholars for the Indian business environment. It aims to enhance the skills of working professionals who want to excel in the field of strategic management and contribute to a company’s growth from a senior leadership position.

The program spans a year and offers an enriching learning experience, featuring immersive sessions enriched by real-world global case studies, interactive hands-on learning through simulations, and a prestigious certification from IIM Kozhikode, a leading business school in India. Notably, the institution holds the esteemed position of being ranked number 3 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

With access to industry experts and interactive sessions, this programme will allow professionals to extensively learn about strategic frameworks and focus on real-world challenges.

Enrolling in this programme will accelerate your career development with advanced strategic management skills and gain a competitive edge in today’s dynamic business landscape. Besides earning the status of being an IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni, you will also be able to join a community of strategic thinkers and industry leaders.

Enroll today in IIM Kozhikode’s Advanced Strategic Management Programme and take the next step towards enhancing your strategic leadership skills. IIM Kozhikode is not just a leading B-school, it is home to a huge community of industry professionals who are equipped to take on the world as experts in the field of strategic management.

About IIM Kozhikode

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings (FT Rankings 2023) in the 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the 27-year IIM onto an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.

About Emeritus

IIM Kozhikode is collaborating with online education provider Emeritus to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives IIM Kozhikode the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of IIM Kozhikode. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 250,000 students from over 160 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ courses.

