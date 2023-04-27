Empowering Medical Education: A 105% Growth in PG Medical Seats in the last 8 years

April 27, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for admission to various PG medical courses in India. The NEET PG Seat Matrix for 2023 will be released by NBE around May 2023 on its official website.

Surge in NEET PG 2023 Seats

Healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. Over the years, the government focused on increasing the number of PG seats and Medical Colleges in India to enhance the healthcare delivery system in India. As per Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, there has been a surge of 105% increase in PG seats from 2014 to 2022. There were 31,185 PG seats in 2014, which increased to 64,059 in 2022. The government is having a target of 80,000 PG medical seats by 2024.

NEET PG 2023 Cut off: Qualifying Percentile and Scores

NBE (National Board of Examinations) has released the NEET PG 2023 cut-off score. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 50% state quota, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AMFS colleges, and private institutes. The seats are allocated based on the candidate’s rank, choice of college and specialization, and availability of seats. Candidates can refer to the table below for the qualifying cut-off percentile.

NEET PG Seats State-wise list

NEET PG 2023 Seat Matrix is ​​an essential and prominent to pursue post-graduation in Medical colleges in India. Seat Matrix helps to make informed choices about the vacant seats at each medical university while filling out application forms. It also helps in planning the course and college choices based on the number of seats available and preferences. The table below highlights the number of medical colleges and PG MD/MS/Diploma seats in each State/UT.

The infographic below highlights the NEET PG seat matrix of the PG medical courses.

The Dilemma

There are 64,059 PG seats available as compared to 1,00,226 undergraduate seats. The government is aiming to reduce the gap of 40% between undergraduate and postgraduate seats in the next 2-3 years. The increment in the PG medical seats is highest if we compare the last few years, as per BoG Chairman and Niti Aayog member V K Paul. The government further aims to attain the WHO norm of having a 1:1000 (Doctor-Patient ratio) by 2024.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha that 3744 PG medical seats remained vacant in 2021-2022, while 1,425 PG seats were left vacant after counselling in 2020-21.

The Road Ahead

The Government of India wants to increase the public expenditure on healthcare to 2.5% of GDP by 2024 against 21.1% of GDP in 2021-22. With a view to increasing 4,058 PG medical seats, the government has approved 72 medical colleges in 21 states and union territories in phase I. A total of 47 colleges have been approved with an increase of 2,975 PG seats in phase II to create 4,000 PG medical seats in GMCs.

The prime focus is to invest in research and open hospital chains in the country with assured business. More than 70 countries will sign hospital-to-hospital, country-to-country, and country-to-hospital MoUs at the ‘Heal In India, Heal By India’ expo to be held in April-May this year, as per Mandaviya, speaking at the 13th annual conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO).

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”