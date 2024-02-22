Embracing the Future with ISB Executive Education: Roadmap to Transform Leadership with AI

February 22, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, the demand for leaders who can navigate and harness the power of AI is surging. With AI’s projected contribution to the global economy reaching a staggering $15.7 trillion by 2030*, the imperative for leaders to integrate AI into their strategic vision has never been more critical. According to Forbes*, leaders embracing the transformative force is a necessity. The collaboration between human intuition and AI analytical prowess is the key to unlocking new dimensions of success. This includes harnessing the power of AI algorithms to analyse data and extract meaningful insights among other possibilities.

In response to this emerging need, ISB Executive Education’s “Leadership with AI” programme integrated with Generative AI stands out as a beacon for current and aspiring leaders. This programme is not just an educational journey; it’s a transformational experience that blends leadership skills with the nuances of AI.

Programme Highlights and Curriculum

Generative AI Modules: The programme delves into generative AI, offering insights into the latest advancements in the field, a key USP for leaders seeking to stay at the forefront of technology trends. Comprehensive Curriculum: Spanning 20 weeks (about 4 and a half months), with 4-6 hours of commitment per week, the programme covers AI and ML technologies, ethical considerations, and their application in business. Practical Learning Approach: Over 140 pre-recorded videos, 14 case studies, and 40+ assignments ensure a hands-on learning experience. Industry Relevant Tools: Hands-on learning with essential Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Bard, TensorFlow, Stable Diffusion, Dalle 3, and ML tools like Scikit Learn and PyTorch. No Prior Coding Knowledge Required: Tailored for mid to senior-level leaders, this programme is accessible to those without a technical background, emphasising strategic rather than technical mastery of AI. ISB Executive Alumni Status: Upon completion, participants receive the prestigious ISB Executive Alumni Status, offering networking opportunities and continuous learning resources.

Who is this Programme for?

Tailored for mid to senior-level leaders, the programme is ideal for those aiming to build AI/ML-oriented businesses or incorporate AI/ML strategically into their operations. Importantly, no prior coding knowledge is required.

Key Takeaways

Participants will emerge with a deep understanding of AI’s role in business and leadership. They will learn to identify AI opportunities, create executive summaries for AI implementation, leverage generative AI for informed decision-making, and much more. The course is designed to reshape the mindset of leaders, preparing them for an AI-driven future.

The next batch starts soon, with the application deadline approaching. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative journey. Enrol now in Leadership with AI

Why Choose ISB Executive Education’s Leadership with AI?

Future-Oriented Curriculum: The course content, designed by industry experts, ensures a deep understanding of AI in the context of leadership. Flexibility and Support: With a blend of self-paced and interactive elements, the programme fits into the schedules of busy professionals. Networking and Alumni Benefits: Completing the course grants ISB Executive Alumni Status, opening doors to vast networking opportunities. Real-World Application: The course emphasises practical knowledge through case studies and assignments, ensuring skills are directly applicable in professional settings.

Final Thoughts

As AI continues to redefine the business landscape, the ability to lead with an understanding of AI becomes a distinguishing factor for successful leaders. The “Leadership with AI” programme by ISB Executive Education offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain this critical skill set.

With the application deadline fast approaching, secure your place now and step into the future of leadership.

For further information and to apply, please visit the course’s official page.

About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets and networks required to manage and lead in this new world and achieve their distinctive personal and professional goals. ISB Executive Education, recognised as #1 in India and #29 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2023 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, is dedicated to equipping working professionals to lead in the new global business environment, by fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia, and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world’s top business schools. Through its meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

ISB Executive Education is collaborating with online education provider Emeritus to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives ISB Executive Education the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of ISB Executive Education. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ courses.

