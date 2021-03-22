Embrace the Tradition of Holistic Excellence

22 March 2021 16:03 IST

SSVM, since 1998, backed by a stimulating atmosphere, highly qualified faculty, creative curricula, universal approach and world-class infrastructure, is a dedicated torchbearer of a quality life education initiated by its founder & Managing Trustee, Dr. Manimekalai Mohan.

Over the years, the SSVM group of Institutions includes the Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer School (CBSE & Matriculation) at Mettupalayam, SSVM World School and SSVM School of Excellence at Coimbatore, have become tantamount for world-class educational organization and holistic brilliance. Reeds World School at Coimbatore functions under the aegis of SSVM Institutions. SSVM PREPVERSITY, an innovative wing, increases professional placements and offers career guidance for learners. SSVM INSTITUTIONS has 'Athma Seva', a Charitable Special Unit for the Differently-abled Children. The Open Schooling (NIOS) facility has also been extended at SSVM.

SSVM is delighted to share that SSVM World School at Coimbatore is now equipped with Cambridge Assessment International Education, and it offers Cambridge Early Years (Kindergarten) and Cambridge Primary (Grade I to V) from the academic year 2021 - 22 and the classes will drive up to A level in the years to come. The admissions are now open for Early Years and Primary, and the sessions begin from June 2021.

"Blended learning approach has a greater potential to support deep and meaningful learning towards emerging holistic excellence." - opines Dr. Mohan.

The reputation earned over 23 years as one of the top Institutions demonstrates the excellence of SSVM's Educational Model as schools of International paradigm with Indian roots. SSVM records its promise to higher standards of excellence and is dedicated to imparting the very best education to aspiring learners.