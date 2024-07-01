Embrace Freedom with VStar’s New Moveasy Lingerie Collection

Stretch beyond limits with the latest Moveasy lingerie collection from the House of VStar. Expertly crafted for exceptional women, the collection celebrates freedom and confidence in every movement. Born from a heritage of innovative design, the bras in the moveasy collection blends functionality with sophisticated aesthetics to help you enjoy the feeling of moving easy.

4-way stretch elastane

Our bras feature four-way stretch elastane blended fabrics that are as breathable as they are beautiful. These fabrics support your every move, allowing you to flow through the day with ease.

FreshOn Finish with N9 Technology

Moveasy collection is designed using fabrics with a FreshOn anti-bacterial property, powered by N9 technology to neutralize odour-causing bacteria for all-day freshness and longer hours of comfort.

Neudri Moisture-Wicking Property

Moveasy lingerie collection is crafted with a revolutionary drying technology, formulated to rapidly wick away sweat from the skin to keep you cool and prevent rashes or redness.

Soft Seal Hook & Eye

The soft seal hook & eye in our products are designed to be gentle on your skin and leave no marks. These are specially crafted to ensure that the hooks do not cut into your skin or cause discomfort.

Embrace the freedom of your journey and the comfort of being in your element with the Moveasy Collection. Discover elegant wardrobe essentials that seamlessly cater to every woman’s needs. Our growing collection includes T-shirt bra, Plunge bra, Side-support bra and will soon feature our newest addition: the Strapless bra. Our collection is now available at all leading outlets across Kerala.

