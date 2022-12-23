Embark on a gourmet adventure with brand-new Raajali Millet Products 

December 23, 2022 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Raajali is a brand of traditional sweets, nibbles, and bakery goods that are produced and sold by Chennai Chettinad Products Private Limited (CCPL), a company with operations in Chennai. With a media plan that incorporates a high-voltage digital media presence to support the brand Raajali, CCPL has developed a marketing strategy to advertise its products in the most creative and economical way possible. CCPL plans to focus on creating and releasing native and traditional culinary products, particularly in the bread, gourmet, and sweet categories, as a next step. The market transformation that CCPL wanted to achieve with millet would surely be advantageous to the company’s future and boost its market adaptability in comparison to adversaries.

One noteworthy brand functioning out of Chennai at the moment is CCPL, which deserves special recognition. The business specialises in producing and marketing Raajali-branded traditional sweets, snacks, and bakery goods such as bread, cakes, and cookies. Among the company’s main advantages is its ability to fulfil market needs owing to its highly evolved and sophisticated in-house production facilities. Their main marketing emphasis is on their own stores, private brands, marketplace aggregators, an e-commerce store (www.raajalifoods.com), and GT markets.

Why should we choose millets?

Millets are primordial grains that have been harvested and consumed in the Indian Subcontinent for more than 5000 years. Millets are warm-weather, annual, small-grained cereals that are related to the grass family. In comparison to other common grains, they are Hardy Grains that are rain-fed and have minimal water and fertility requirements and are extremely resilient through the dial of utmost weather conditions.

India’s total millet consumption has decreased over time as a result of laborious preparation. For dryland farmers, millets are a crucial crop since they are both climatically appropriate and very nutrient-dense. All the production players must be included in the value chain of the consuming system in order to resurrect millets’ demand in India. Diversifying their food uses would be assured by processing them using both traditional and modern techniques to create value-added and convenience goods. Utilising them in the creation of ready-to-use or ready-to-cook and-eat items will encourage non-millet customers to consume more millets.

Raajali’s role in meeting India’s growing demand for healthy snacks

People are searching for more accessible snack alternatives because of the rising urbanisation and relatively fast city life, which even occasionally cause some to forgo their major meals. The snack producers in our nation have only benefited from this changing eating behaviour. It is well acknowledged that snacking is a healthy supplement to our regular diet and should not be taken lightly and every age group may enjoy eating healthy snacks.

At various points in the creation of the product, followed by distribution, they implement novel strategies as businesses struggle to keep up with their peers in an effort to increase consumer spending. A smooth distribution system, competitive pricing, the product’s unique qualities (which must demonstrate signs of innovation on the part of its owners in terms of taste, flavour, health benefits, visual appeal, quality, quantity, and packaging), and the product itself are all necessary ingredients for a successful product. Multi-millet Special Mixture, multi-millet Kara Boondi, multi-millet Bombay lakadi, multi-millet Thenkuzhal Murukku, multi-millet Pepper Thattai, and multi-millet Seedai are a few of the delightful snacking alternatives that are now on the market.

Domain of Raajali Multi-Millet Cookies

Cookies are a fantastic option because of their flavour, texture, compactness, and long shelf life because of their low moisture content. Consumers are able to stock up on cookies and binge on them over time. Typically, cookies are made using refined wheat flour, eggs, sugar, and oil; occasionally, toppings like raisins, oats, or chocolate chips are included.

Raajali has launched a variety of cookie products that cater to the nutritional needs of every member of the family, such as Women Power Cookies, Dia Cookies, and Power Protein Cookies. Millets have recently gained popularity due to their numerous health advantages and high protein, mineral, and vitamin content. Based on client demands, Raajali multi-millet cookies were created using a variety of millet flours in place of maida and a number of additional health-promoting components. A manner for millet cookies is promoted with the intention of offering a nutritious snack product that will be favoured by all age groups and because it’s uncommon to get multi-millet cookies in stores, this has led to their development.

What makes Raajali stand out?

Brand Raajali products are made using cutting-edge Neo Technology, which regulates the amount of oil used during processing and guarantees that our products are free of trans fat and cholesterol. Neo Technology also ensures that our products are produced without using any trans fat or cholesterol. The hands-free product procedure guarantees freshness everywhere, which is as safe and healthy as it gets in the modern world.

In just two years, Raajali has largely succeeded in promoting healthy snacking choices, reached the shelves of 5000 shops and chain supermarkets throughout Tamil Nadu, and is equally adept at eCommerce, whereby it pierces the market with a wide range of products that consistently satisfy its customers and moves the company closer to revolutionising the Indian snack industry.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”