EGGS: THE EXCEPTIONAL SUPERFOOD! An eggs-celent road to better health

Which came first – the chicken or the egg? Some might say that without the chicken, the egg would never exist while others claim that without the egg, the chicken would never exist. It is not only an age-old dilemma but also continues to perplex people the world over. Every person will answer this question differently.

While we can spend years trying to determine the right answer, one thing that is not disputed and remains clear to everyone is that the humble egg, whether it came first or not, is a super food.

The most commonly known egg fact is that they carry a very high level of protein (six grams in every large egg). But did you know that eating raw eggs does not help you build muscle? Only 51% of the protein in raw eggs can be digested by the human body but when cooked, 91% of this protein can be put to use.

Many studies have been undertaken to understand all the benefits an egg can provide to the human body. But the next hotly contested question is – which part of the egg provides the maximum number of benefits? Is the whole egg the most beneficiary or is it just the whites, or just the yolk?

While we will request scientists to provide conclusive proof to answer this, (and may be even the chicken or egg question), here are some lesser known facts about eggs and why they continue to be considered a super food –

1) Eggs are a repository of essential vitamins and minerals required by the human body: Vitamins A, B12, B2, B5, E and Selenium as well as minerals like calcium, iron, zinc and manganese all contribute to the functioning and betterment of the body. While Vitamin A helps in protecting the body’s immune system and supports bone health, the B-group vitamins help in improving stress levels as well as supporting the healthy functioning of the nervous system.

2) Eggs possess nine amino acids required for the body to build proteins: The body uses 21 amino acids in total to do this but they need to be in the perfect profile. The nine amino acids that come from eggs cannot be produced by the body on its own and has to be supplemented by diets. These nine amino acids are in the perfect ratio in egg, necessary for the body to enable it to build proteins.

3) Eating eggs for breakfast can help you lose body fat: Due to the high levels of protein and fat present in eggs, eggs tend to satisfy hunger for longer periods of time. In fact, they rank very highly on the satiety index which measures different foods on their ability to satisfy hunger. Since eggs satisfy hunger for long periods of time, the desire to snack in between meals which increases daily calorie intakes reduces. If eaten for breakfast, studies have shown that people can lose up to 65% more body weight and 16% more body fat.

4) Eggs contain antioxidants that protect your eyes: Lutein and zeaxanthin can help reduce the risk of chronic eye diseases like macular degeneration and cataracts. According to studies published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, Ophthalmology and Archives of Ophthalmology, higher levels of lutein and zeaxanthin in people’s diets can lead to a lower incidence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). These two antioxidants are present in eggs in large quantities especially in the yolks, and they accumulate in the retina and protect the eyes from direct sunlight.

5) Eggs can be seen as “food for thought”: Bad puns aside, eggs have about 113 milligrammes of choline, a nutrient that is an important component of cell membranes. It also is required to for the brain and nervous system to function better by regulating muscle control and memory, to name a few. Lower levels of choline in the system can lead to neurological, liver and heart diseases. Pregnant women especially are at risk if they do not consume the necessary amounts of the nutrient & the baby could have decreased cognitive functions and raise the risk of neural tube defects. Egg yolks are the best source of choline for one’s diet.

6) Eggs may raise the good cholesterol: People suffering from heart diseases think that eggs should not be in their diet as they are rich in cholesterol and fats. However, cholesterol consumed through the diet doesn’t necessarily raise cholesterol in the blood. Eggs, in fact, help increase the level of good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL). People who have higher levels of good cholesterol or HDL may have a lower risk of getting heart diseases.

Full of vitamins, minerals, fats, protein and antioxidants, the egg truly is a super food and provides an array of benefits to the body. While we may still be discovering ways in which the egg can benefit us, consuming them as a part of our diets aids us in the road to better health