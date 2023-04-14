EcoFlow can make your e-bike adventure dreams a reality. Here’s how.

April 14, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

E-bikes have revolutionised the auto sector in India, and with it, have upended the way we spend our holidays too. With fossil fuel guzzling bikes and cars slowly becoming a thing of the past, cruising the highways and going on adventure holidays on these planet-friendly vehicles has acquired a whole new meaning.

Nothing can beat the pleasures of adventures in the vast outdoors when you are equipped with an electric vehicle and all the gizmos that make up the comforts of modern life. Needless to say, powering up the vehicle as well as your devices when you spend time away from conventional power sources can be a setback. And running out of juice in the wilderness doesn’t spell fun, be it day or night. However, that need no longer be a deterrent to your off roading ambitions.

Take your power source with you!

Let’s face it: every invention has its downside, and one of the big ones for electric motors is that they just can’t keep going for too long. Electric vehicles have their own range of distance they can travel and after a certain period, you will have to charge them. Theoretically, they’re not the go-to choice if you want to continue your trip without hindrances. Because the last thing you want to think about is getting stuck in the middle of a trail track, where there’s no charging station. In fact, in this case, even petrol-powered bikes don’t play out well due to the lack of petrol stations even there. So you can’t really blame the lack of EV infrastructure on this one since petrol pumps are probably equally far away. Besides, going on adventure trips naturally means exploring the unexplored. Keep reading to discover the ultimate fix that’s come up for this problem.

The Solution Is Already Here: Portable Power Stations

The most obvious solution for hitting the road with electric vehicles would be to hold your horses until there’s a charging station at your destination, but that could take forever, especially if you’re headed for a remote area. However, modern problems require modern solutions. One such modern solution that has emerged is to charge your e-bike while you’re on the go with the help of portable power stations. It’s almost as if you have a portable mini petrol pump, or a massive power bank with you at all times. Investing in a top-tier quality power station can help you to charge your e-bike or e-car during the quick breaks you take while camping.

A company that’s gaining momentum in this field is EcoFlow, which offers a variety of cutting-edge portable power stations and optional accessories that could utilize solar power such as portable solar panels. EcoFlow’s new RIVER 2 series of portable power stations are just what you need when you pack your gear and head for the great outdoors, without having to worry about finding the next charging station on the highway, or power bank for you phones and gadgets. Armed with multiple charging and recharging methods and long-lasting LFP batteries, the RIVER 2 series achieves 6x greater longevity compared to an industry average of 500 cycles, performing 3,000 cycles in one lifetime, and allowing once daily use for almost 10 years. With the X-Boost mode, the most powerful model of the series RIVER 2 Pro can boost output up to 1600W and run 80% of home appliances. With LFP cells, the RIVER 2 Series is safe, durable, and highly efficient, even in warm temperatures like those of the Indian subcontinent.

EcoFlow’s RIVER 2 Series beats the industry standard of charging speeds, could be fully charged in only 60 minutes. That’s 5x faster than other portable power stations on the market and 38% quicker than previous generations. This means you can fully charge the RIVER 2 while you pack your bags, so you’ll always be ready for a last-minute trip. These lightweight power-packed devices fit snugly into your vehicle as your drive out of the city, and rightfully claim to be the fastest charging portable power station under 1Kwh.

Get the Pro advantage!

Of special mention among the River 2 Series is the RIVER Pro, a classic, lightweight portable power station weighing only 7.6kg, allowing for easy and convenient transportation for adventure on the go. Don’t get fooled by its weight though, it has a huge 720Wh capacity, with powerful 600W AC output, and with X-Boost mode, high-wattage devices can be powered up to 1800W. To put this in perspective, it can charge 10 appliances at the same time! This means that your mobile phones, laptops and tablets can all charge up simultaneously while you power up your vehicle.

Harness the power of the sun with fume-free solar energy to power all your appliances, enabling you to fully savour the beauty of the great outdoors. Adding to this is that it can be fully recharged in a mere 1.6 hours meaning you can wrap up your lunch while it charges. Moreover, the RIVER Pro offers a variety of options to be charged from, including a traditional wall outlet, an EV charger, or even solar panels. It would must be complicated, you must be saying. Nope, innovative products are meant to simplify, be portable and efficient, and not complicate. It’s super simple to charge, without complicated cables,settings and connections, and just plug it and it starts charging.

All systems go!

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Series is a cut above the rest as the first portable power station in the world to get certified. With its high safety standard, the TÜV Rheinland certification means the security and reliability of the RIVER 2 Series is guaranteed. With its smart battery protection system and a 5-year warranty, there’s plenty of peace of mind assured.

So, what are you waiting for? Make the most of what EcoFlow has to offer. With the ideal solutions for power backup, no adventure is too far out of reach. The call of the open road beckons!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”