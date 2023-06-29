Dunlop Mattress: Best Beds in India & Expert Tips

June 29, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

A Dunlop mattress is a natural latex mattress made using the Dunlop process (with pin core holes), where rubber tree sap is baked into a dense, resilient foam. Dunlop mattresses are known for being firm, durable, and providing ample back support. In fact, many people like Dunlop mattresses because they conform to your body shape and weight, easing pressure points and aligning your spine.

But, with so many brands offering Dunlop beds, it can take time to know which one is right for you.

Relax! Our mattress experts have tested over 17 Dunlop mattresses to find the best one for you. We evaluated them for comfort, support, pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, breathability, and durability. We reviewed both 100% Natural Dunlop mattresses and Hybrid Dunlop mattresses. The Sunday Latex Plus mattress is our top pick for the best Dunlop mattress in India. It is made from 100% natural Dunlop latex and has a medium firmness that most people find comfortable. We hand-picked a few other Dunlop beds that would be a fit for your need.

Our Mattress Testing Expert Sandhya Ravi is our mattress expert with over 15 years of bedding industry experience. She tested hundreds of mattresses from across brands and price points. Sandhya and her team have used different scientific methods and objective criteria to evaluate each mattress. Our goal is to help you find the best mattress for your needs and preferences, and these reviews are honest, unbiased, and independent.

Mattress Testing Methodology To test each Dunlop mattress, we followed these steps: Ordered the bed from their official website Checked the delivery time, packaging quality, and ease of setup Measured the dimensions, weight, thickness, firmness level, and mattress density Slept on the mattress for at least 15 nights in different positions Assessed comfort level, pressure relief, spinal alignment, motion transfer, edge support, temperature regulation, odour emission, and durability Analysed customer reviews on Google and Amazon Checked the warranty policy, trial period, return policy, customer service quality, and brand transparency

Best Dunlop Mattress - Overview 100% Natural Dunlop Mattress - Sunday Latex Plus Mattress Orthopaedic Dunlop Mattress - Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress Soft Dunlop Mattress - MM Foam Eco Rest Mattress Hybrid Dunlop Mattress - SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Mattress Affordable Dunlop Mattress - Wakefit Latex Mattress

Best Dunlop Mattress – Detailed Review

1. Sunday Latex Plus Mattress

The Sunday Latex Plus mattress is our top pick for a supportive and comfortable Dunlop mattress that feels like a 5-star hotel bed. It is made with 100% Natural latex (75 density) and has a 7-zone orthopaedic design that supports all sleeping positions. The high-density latex core and responsive support layer work together to maintain proper spinal alignment and reduce pressure points. Our testers who tested this mattress for over 15 days felt cradled and well-rested throughout the night. We highly recommend this mattress to anyone looking for a natural and luxurious sleep experience.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75 D Latex foam, 6 inches of 7-zone natural latex foam (80 density)

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - 100% Organic Cotton Top Cover (zipper)

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Excellent

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 12-14 years (up to 20 years if you take good care)

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 24,999 to 51,999

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

Comfort – Side and back sleepers up to 120 kg find this mattress comfortable. Stomach sleepers also reported feeling well-supported. Ravi, a side sleeper, said he felt refreshed and relaxed every morning after sleeping on the bed for 15 days.

Support - Neha, our tester with chronic back pain, found that our 7-zone orthopaedic mattress provided unwavering support. She also found adequate cushioning for her shoulders and hips.

Our temperature regulation tests showed that the Sunday Latex Plus mattress is cool and breathable. Our testers didn’t sweat or feel stuffy on the bed, even in hot and humid weather.

This mattress tops our motion isolation test. Sameer, our stomach sleeper, says, “I love how responsive this mattress is. I can easily move around and change positions without disturbing my partner.”

What Can Be Improved?

This mattress is made of high-density natural latex, which is firmer and more durable but also heavy and difficult to move or flip.

Our experts think the Sunday Latex Plus is worth the price because it’s made with all-natural materials. But some people might find it too expensive. We recommend the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress as an affordable option.

Expert’s Remarks

Raj Verma, Head of Product Testing, says – “I found the Sunday Latex Plus mattress to be very responsive and comfortable. It is firm enough to support my weight, but I don’t feel like I am sinking in. Thanks to natural latex, it regulates temperature extremely well, so it doesn’t get hot when I sleep. It’s like sleeping on a luxurious hotel bed.”

2. Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex mattress is our top recommendation for people who want back or neck pain relief. The bed has a 5-zone design that supports different body parts, and our team of testers with back pain found that it helped relieve their pain in different sleeping positions. If you’re on a budget, the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress is a great option that’s still comfortable and supportive.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75-density Latex foam, 1 inch of Memory foam, 5 inches layer of HR foam

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - 100% organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Very good

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 10-12 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 14,499 to 29,999

Firmness - 6 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

Support - Our testers who weighed less than 120 kg found the mattress firm and supportive. Those over 120 kg found relieved pressure points and improved spine alignment.

Comfort – Our testers with back and neck pain found this mattress the most comfortable. They were able to move around on it easily without any pain.

After unpacking, we found no chemical smells or off-gassing commonly associated with new mattresses. People with asthma or breathing problems can enjoy a clean and fresh sleeping surface right from the start.

We received the mattress adequately packed and in a non-compressed form. It maintained its shape and resilience throughout our pressure test.

What Can Be Improved?

This mattress is available only on the Sunday website, not other marketplaces. However, it is worth noting that Sunday’s customer support is exemplary. They promptly address any queries or concerns with utmost care.

The mattress is undeniably heavy, making it somewhat challenging to move or rotate. This weight could be difficult, especially for individuals who prefer to handle mattress maintenance independently.

Expert’s Remarks

Meena Shetty, our Senior Product Tester and chronic back pain sufferer, says – “The Sunday Ortho Latex mattress is firm and supportive, just what I prefer. I can feel targeted support that helps keep my spine aligned. After testing this mattress for over 15 days, I felt some relief in my lower back.”

Myth Debunker on Dunlop Mattress Many believe Dunlop mattresses are too firm and uncomfortable for most sleepers. While it’s true that Dunlop mattresses tend to be firmer than other types of mattresses, they are not necessarily uncomfortable. Most sleepers who suffer from back pain, joint pain or spinal alignment issues prefer the firmness and support of Dunlop mattresses.

3. MM Foam Eco Rest Mattress (100% Natural Latex)

The MM Foam Eco Rest mattress is excellent for lightweight people who want a soft and plush Dunlop mattress. The foam used in this mattress is moulded, not sliced, which makes it more durable. Our lightweight testers found it very comfortable, but people over 80 kg may sink too deeply into it. We recommend this mattress for people who are lightweight and don’t have back or neck pain issues.

Mattress specifications

Material - Natural Latex Foam

Thickness - 5 inches

Top Cover - Cotton

Warranty - 5 years

Trial Period - No

Motion Isolation - Average

Typical Life - 5-8 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King & Custom

Price Range - INR 28,620 to INR 61,830

Firmness - 4 out of 10, i.e., soft mattress

What Did We Like?

Comfort - Our testers under 80 kg found this mattress comfortable. Its design provided deep contouring, and stomach sleepers felt cradled while lying on it.

This mattress performed well in our temperature regulation test. The latex foam and cotton top cover allow good air circulation, keeping sleepers cool and comfortable even in hot and humid regions.

What Can Be Improved?

Our testers, who weigh over 80 kg, found this mattress too soft and needed more support: Yash, our back sleeper, experienced neck discomfort after one week of regularly sleeping on this mattress.

This mattress does not isolate motion well. If you sleep with a partner or children who move around a lot, you may be disturbed by their movements.

Expert’s Remarks

Suneil Chaudhary, our mattress expert, says – “I find the MM Foam Eco Rest Mattress to be cool and comfortable, but it’s too soft for my preference. I prefer the MM Foam Hardcore mattress, which offers better firmness and support. However, it’s only available at their retail stores, which can be difficult.”

4. SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Mattress

The SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Mattress is our top recommendation for those who need an aesthetically pleasing Dunlop mattress. This mattress contours to all five body zones, providing optimal pressure relief. Our testers with back, neck, and joint pain found this mattress very supportive and easy to move on. We recommend this mattress to anyone looking for an affordable and comfortable hybrid latex mattress.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of latex foam, 1 inch of memory foam, and 4 inches of high-density foam

Thickness - 6 and 8 inches

Top Cover - Bamboo Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover

Warranty - 10-years

Trial Period - 100-nights

Compression - Yes, rolled and packed in a box.

Motion Isolation - Average

Typical Life - 10 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 9,349 to INR 19,549

Firmness - 7 out of 10, firmer than most latex mattresses

What Did We Like?

Support - The SleepyCat mattress performed well in our pressure relief test. Our testers, lighter than 120 kg, felt well-supported by this mattress. Sandeep, our team member with chronic back pain, found this mattress relieving.

The mattress was delivered in proper, attractive, safe, and easy-to-handle packaging. Plus, the bed is lightweight and easy to move.

Comfort - If you’re a back or side sleeper, you’ll find this mattress comfortable. However, stomach sleepers and those who sleep on a soft surface may find this mattress challenging.

What Can Be Improved?

The mattress lacks proper edge support. Our testers could easily move across the surface but found sitting or changing positions near the mattress’s edges difficult.

The mattress was delivered in a box, rolled up and compressed. It took 48 hours for the mattress to expand fully. The centre of the bed was bumpy, making it uncomfortable to sleep on initially.

Expert’s Remarks

Navin Mandal, our mattress-buying expert, says - “I love how the SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Mattress offers a firm sleeping surface that supports my back and neck. However, the edges feel too soft, and the motion isolation is a big disadvantage. My partner’s movements can easily be felt across the bed.”

5. Wakefit Latex Mattress (Hybrid)

The Wakefit Latex mattress is our top recommendation for those who need an affordable Dunlop bed. It is made with a combination of latex and memory foam, which provides a soft and supportive feel. This mattress is a good option for lightweight people or those just starting their career and looking for a good value mattress. It is also a good option for those who need a secondary bed that is used infrequently.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of Latex, 1 inch of Memory Foam, and 4 inches of High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness - 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - High GSM spun knitted fabric removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial period - 100-day trial

Compression - Yes, compressed, rolled, and packed in a box.

Typical Life - 8 to 10 years

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King, Custom sizes

Price range - INR 7,884 to 24,123

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

Comfort - Our lighter testers (under 80 kg) found this mattress comfortable, while our slightly overweight testers (80-100 kg) rated it as medium firm. Heavier testers (over 100 kilograms) found adjusting difficult and rated it soft and plushy.

Our mattress-buying expert found this mattress a good value for budget-conscious shoppers willing to compromise comfort and support.

We liked that this mattress is available in various sizes, thicknesses, and customisations. You can choose the size that fits your bed frame, the thickness that suits your preference, and even request a custom size.

What Can Be Improved?

This mattress is not supportive for people with back pain or spinal issues. Our testers with chronic pain or a history of injuries found that it did not provide enough support or alignment for their spines. They also reported that they sank into the mattress too much.

This mattress did not perform well in our motion isolation test. Our testers who shared the bed with a partner felt every movement and disturbance from their partner’s side, which can be a problem for light sleepers.

The Wakefit mattress comes in a compressed, rolled, and boxed package. It takes over 48 hours to expand and regain its shape fully. We also noticed a slight odour during unpacking, which may be unpleasant for some people.

Expert’s Remarks

Riya Sharma, our mattress evaluation expert, says - “As a light sleeper, I enjoy the Wakefit Latex Mattress, but my colleagues felt it was too soft. However, the mattress fails to provide enough support for the neck area or isolate motion well. I suggest this mattress for lightweight buyers without back pain or a partner.”

Myth Debunker on Dunlop Mattress It’s a common myth that Dunlop mattresses are not breathable and cause sweating. Dunlop latex is denser and less breathable than Talalay, but they are not necessarily hot and stuffy. Most Dunlop beds have effective temperature regulation due to their open-cell structure and pinholes of latex foam.

6. Dreamzee Vilasa Natural Latex Mattress

The Dreamzee Vilasa Natural Latex Mattress is the most expensive Dunlop mattress on our list and our top recommendation for those who want a luxurious, soft bed. It is made with pin-core latex and organic fabric and has a 29 ILD rating, which means it is very soft. Our testers found this mattress to be comfortable and supportive, and we recommend it for people who want a soft bed that will cradle their bodies.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 0.5 inches of modal fabric, 5 inches of natural Dunlop latex, 0.5 inches of modal fabric

Thickness - 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 inches

Top Cover - Organic Fabric quilted with an Organic Cotton layer

Warranty - 12 years

Trial period - No

Compression - Not compressed

Typical Life - 12 to 14 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, Queen XL, King, Custom

Price range - INR 19,800 to 1,09,000

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

Comfort - Our lighter testers (below 80 kg) found this mattress comfortable and plush. They enjoyed the softness and the bounce. However, heavier testers (above 80 kg) felt that this mattress was too soft and needed to provide more support.

This mattress passes our temperature regulation test. The pin core holes in the latex layer allow proper ventilation and air circulation, keeping the bed cool and fresh.

This mattress has maximum thickness options, ranging from 5 to 10 inches. Our mattress-buying experts appreciate this, as it gives more flexibility and choice to the buyers.

What Can Be Improved?

Support - This mattress is too soft for people with back/neck pain or spinal issues. Our tester with neck pain, Akhil, found that his spine was not aligned correctly and his neck was strained.

There is no trial period or refund policy for this mattress which can be a risky investment, especially considering the high price of this mattress.

This mattress did not perform well in our motion isolation test.

Expert’s Remarks

Priya Jain, our mattress testing expert, says - “The Dreamzee Vilasa Natural Latex mattress is comfortable but too soft for my liking. If you like soft beds, you’ll probably love this mattress. However, I think it’s overpriced compared to other latex mattresses. I prefer the Sunday Latex Plus mattress, which has better features at a more affordable price.”

7. Morning Owl Extra Firm Orthopedic Latex Mattress

The Morning Owl Extra Firm Orthopedic Latex Mattress is our top pick for those who want a firm mattress. It is the firmest mattress on our list, with an ILD of 48, and our testers found that it provided enough support for their back while sleeping. We recommend this mattress for people with back or neck pain and older adults.

Mattress Specifications

Material - Tencel Fabric and Natural Dunlop Latex Foam

Thickness - 4, 6, and 8 inches

Top Cover - Tencel fabric

Warranty - 15 years

Trial period - 100 Nights on the Morning Owl website, 30 Days on Amazon

Compressed - Yes, rolled and packed in a box.

Motion isolation - Good

Typical Life - 10 to 15 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range - INR 24,275 to INR 78,750

Firmness - 9 out of 10; Extra Firm

What Did We Like?

Comfort - Our testers found this mattress comfortable for heavy individuals, as its extra firmness provides good support. However, some of our lighter testers used to sleeping on softer beds found it too hard and stiff.

Support - Our team with back/neck pain issues praise this mattress for its excellent full-body support, especially for those with orthopaedic needs. They felt that their spine was well-aligned and relieved their pressure points.

This mattress scores well in our motion isolation test. Our testers did not feel their partner’s movements or vibrations on their side of the bed, which is a plus point for light sleepers and couples.

What Can Be Improved?

We find this mattress too heavy and difficult to move or flip. You’ll need extra help to set up or change the mattress cover or move the bed.

Our temperature regulation test found that this mattress has poor airflow. The Tencel fabric only helps a little.

You can get a 100-day trial only if you purchase this mattress from the Morning Owl website. If you buy it from an e-commerce website, you’ll only get a 30-night trial.

Expert’s Remarks

Anita Singh, our mattress evaluation expert, says - “The Morning Owl Extra Firm Orthopedic Latex Mattress is one of the firmest mattresses I’ve ever tried. It provides excellent support for my neck and back, whether sleeping on my side or back. However, I find it difficult to sleep on this mattress for too long, as it becomes sweaty after a while due to its lack of air circulation.”

Dunlop Mattress: Buyers Guide

Dunlop Latex vs Talalay Latex

Dunlop and Talalay are the two main methods of producing latex foam for mattresses.

Dunlop Latex - Dunlop is the original and most common method of making latex foam. It involves extracting the sap from rubber trees, whipping it into a frothy liquid, pouring it into a mould, and baking it in a vulcanization oven. The result is a dense, firm, durable latex foam with a slightly uneven texture due to the natural settling of the liquid during the baking process. Dunlop latex is more durable, supportive, eco-friendly, and affordable.

Talalay Latex - Talalay is a newer, more complex method of making latex foam. It involves the same steps as Dunlop latex but with two additional steps: freezing and vacuuming. After pouring the liquid into a mould, it is frozen to prevent the formation of air bubbles and then vacuumed to distribute the liquid evenly. The result is a softer, lighter, more consistent latex foam with a smooth texture. Talalay latex is soft, uniform, breathable, and responsive.

Our Recommendation - Choose Dunlop latex if you prefer a firmer, more natural, and affordable mattress that will last many years. Choose Talalay latex if you prefer a softer, more luxurious, breathable mattress that can adapt to your body shape and temperature.

Tips about Buying a Dunlop Mattress

When buying a Dunlop mattress, you should pay attention to the following factors:

1. Origin - Choose a mattress that uses latex from Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, or Malaysia, as the latex from these countries is of superior quality. Avoid a mattress with latex from countries like China and Vietnam.

2. Certification - Choose a mattress whose latex is certified by organisations like Eco-Institut or Oeko-Tex Standard 100, which ensure that the latex is natural, safe and eco-friendly. Avoid choosing a latex mattress without any certifications.

3. Density - Choose a mattress of at least 70 kg/m3 density. Higher density means the latex is durable, supportive and resilient. Avoid a latex mattress with a less than 60 kg/m3 density.

4. Thickness - Choose a latex mattress with a thickness of at least 15 cm. More thickness means more comfort and support for the body. Avoid a latex mattress with a thickness of less than 10 cm.

Dunlop Latex Density and ILD

Density and ILD of Dunlop latex are the two most important factors that affect the comfort and support of the mattress.

1. Density - Density refers to the amount of latex used in a given foam volume. The density of Dunlop latex typically ranges from 60 to 95 kg/m³. A higher density means that the mattress will be firmer and more supportive. Higher-density mattress even offers longer life span.

2. ILD - ILD stands for indentation load deflection. It measures how much force is required to compress the latex foam by 25%. The ILD of Dunlop latex typically ranges from 14 to 44.

Our Recommendation - If you’re a heavy sleeper who sleeps on your back/stomach, choose a Dunlop mattress with a high density and ILD for maximum support and firmness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Is a Dunlop mattress good for allergies?

Dunlop latex mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and dust-mite resistant. This makes them a good choice for people with allergies or skin issues. They contain no harmful or synthetic chemicals, making them safe for everyone.

Q. Is a Dunlop mattress good for back pain?

Dunlop mattresses offer firm support and spine alignment that helps relieve pressure points and improve blood circulation. It also helps reduce inflammation, stiffness and soreness in the back muscles and joints.

Q. How long does a Dunlop mattress last?

An average Dunlop mattress lasts about 15 years (if properly maintained). However, the lifespan also depends on factors such as the quality of latex, mattress usage, and conditions in which the mattress is used.

Q. How much does a Dunlop mattress cost in India?

According to our research, the average Dunlop mattress price in India is between INR 25,000 to INR 60,000 for a standard queen-size bed. However, this cost may vary depending on the size, thickness, quality, and mattress brand.

