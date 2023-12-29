December 29, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

New Delhi, Mukherjee Nagar

Drishti IAS announces the start of online pre-registration for its hugely popular IAS General Studies (GS) Foundation Classroom Course. This will allow students to reserve a classroom seat in any of Drishti IAS’ various centres located at Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Prayagraj, Jaipur and Lucknow without having to physically visit the centre for the same. All that students have to do now is select a batch of their choice in any Drishti IAS centre they wish to join and submit a small part of the fees towards reservation of their seat. The remainder of the fees can be submitted at the time of batch commencement.

This new system of pre-registration has been developed because it was noticed that owing to the huge popularity of its IAS General Studies (GS) Foundation Classroom Course, classes for which are conducted entirely in the ‘offline mode’, many times students were unable to get a seat in a batch of their own choice. This created issues on the students’ end as they had to postpone or reschedule their entire preparation strategy owing to this unpredictable non-availability of seats.

Moreover, students who often come from different parts of the country, especially if they come from rural areas, had to visit the centre at least twice - once for solely to secure admission in their desired batch and second when they had to shift to a place near the centre in order to attend classes. Now, students will have to visit the centre only once i.e., to start attending the classes, which saves them the time and effort of the first visit.

“Amrita, who comes from a rural township 200 km away from Delhi, had to make two trips to Delhi just to get admission in the batch she wanted to join. This cost her considerable time and family resources as her father had to accompany her on both trips. Finally, she was able to get admitted to the batch she wanted to join but then she had to make the third and final trip to attend the classes which was two weeks after admission. We wanted to make sure that students who want to join Drishti IAS can do so without having to go through the hassles of making multiple trips to our centre before the commencement of classes and this led to the idea of allowing pre-admission registrations”, says Gaurav Bana, AVP of Growth, and a senior member of Team Drishti.

Drishti IAS hopes that by implementing this new system of pre-admission registrations, students will be able to properly plan ahead and prepare confidently for the upcoming Civil Services Examination without having to worry about anything else.

Please note that students who are considering joining Drishti IAS for their General Studies (GS) preparation, can visit this link to see how the new pre-admission registration process works - https://www.drishtiias.com/token-payment

For further information on how to reserve a seat or join Drishti IAS for any type of course, students may call this number, for English Medium: 8010 440 440 & for Hindi Medium: 87501 87501

Drishti IAS is India’s premier IAS Coaching Institute. Established in 1999, Drishti IAS has trained thousands of toppers for the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC every year. Drishti IAS also conducts the best online classes for various competitive exams via the Drishti Learning App.

