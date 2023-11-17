Dr Vetrikumar from Parvathy Hospital Performed a Miraculous Surgery and Successfully treated a Complex Bilateral Osteoarthritis case

November 17, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Here’s the Remarkable Journey of Dr. Selina Akhter from severe pain to Pain-Free Knees..

Dr. Selina Akhter has traveled from Bangladesh to Chennai in search of relief from years of chronic knee pain. For too long, she had endured the agonizing discomfort of knee pain in both knees, which severely impacted her daily life, making even simple activities like walking and climbing stairs a daunting challenge. After a series of discouraging experiences at various hospitals in Bangladesh and India, she finally found solace and effective treatment at Parvathy Multispeciality Hospital .

She approached Parvathy Hospital’s International patient care team . The team coordinated and helped Dr.Selina Akhter with Visa, Accommodation, Travel, Treatment and Insurance.

Diagnosis

Upon arriving at Parvathy Hospital , Dr. Selina was expertly evaluated by Dr. Vetrikumar MK, a distinguished Knee Preservation and Reconstruction surgeon who leads the Knee Institute at the hospital.

Dr. Selina’s evaluation led to a crucial diagnosis: Bilateral Osteoarthritis of the Knee. This condition had afflicted her for years, causing relentless pain and restricting her mobility. With this diagnosis in hand, Dr. Vetrikumar and his team at the hospital promptly initiated a comprehensive treatment plan designed to restore Dr. Selina’s mobility and alleviate her pain.

Treatment

Following the necessary diagnostic tests, Dr. Selina’s treatment commenced with a series of surgical procedures, which included a Left Total Knee Arthroplasty and Right Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty. These surgeries were performed with the aim of relieving her pain, restoring her mobility, and enabling her to return to her active and fulfilling life. After the surgeries, Dr. Selina underwent rigorous rehabilitation, which included active range of motion (ROM) exercises to expedite her recovery.

Recovery

During her stay at the hospital, skilled physiotherapists played a pivotal role in training Dr. Selina to perform Activities of Daily Living (ADL) and regain her confidence in climbing stairs. Following her discharge, she returned to her home in Bangladesh and continued her recovery through video consultations with Dr. Vetrikumar.

Dr. Vetrikumar MK

Dr Vetrikumar is a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon in Chennai. He specialises in Knee Preservation and Cartilage Repair, Day Care Knee Replacement and Partial Knee Replacement.

Parvathy Hospital

Parvathy Hospital is a 31 year old NABH Accredited hospital known for its excellence in orthopedic, cardiac and trauma care. Till March 2023, Parvathy Hospital has transformed over 5 Lakhs lives from India, middle east and African countries, offering the best possible patient care outcomes.

For more information, visit www.parvathyhospital.com .

This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

