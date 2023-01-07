Dr. Surakshith Battina M.D talks about unspoken feminine issues which is the need of the hour

January 07, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The number of feminine issues are plenty, the number of women who are embarrassed about openly talking about their sexual problems or even exploring their own pleasures, due to cultural restrictions are alarmingly high. One of the most stigmatised topics that some women face but feel hesitant to discuss is their fear of sex or any kind of vaginal penetration. Unfortunately, there are many women in our country who are still living with this fear, and unfortunately very few doctors are actually addressing this issue . Dr. Surakshith Battina M.D. has a vast experience for over 5 years in treating female sexual dysfunction and intimate feminine issues.

Cosmetic gynaecologist Dr. Surakshith Battina (M.D.) of Indigo Women’s Center breaks many myths as he tells us what it takes for a woman to overcome her fear of sexual penetration , about pleasure in women and menopausal issues like stress urinary incontinence.

Excerpts from the interview:

Is there a particular age when women experience symptoms of urine leakage during sex, coughing, sneezing, etc.?

There are two reasons why a woman would involuntarily pass urine which happens when there is an increase in intra-abdominal pressure. A woman, who has had two or more deliveries or even one difficult delivery in which the doctors had to use a forceps or an instrument to pull the baby out. The uterus is closely connected to the bladder hence trauma to the uterus also displaces the bladder . Post-menopausal women ( around 45-50 years of age, due to the lack of Oestrogen) can experience stress urinary incontinence as well.

Do teenage girls too experience this?

Any genetic disorder that weakens the muscles and ligaments may cause stress urinary incontinence in younger girls . The treatment for younger girls are more effective the earlier they are diagnosed and treated.

Are there any home remedies to treat stress urinary incontinence ?

Doing daily Kegel’s exercises at home or at work helps strenghten the pelvic muscles. Another option to try out is “bladder training” wherein we fix particular times throughout the day when the patient uses the washroom and consumes water ,this way you train your bladder and brain to be in sync.

Eating a healthy mediterranean diet can also prove helpful.

What is Vaginismus?

A woman suffering from vaginismus cannot have a vaginal penetration even if she wishes to do so. This condition is so common in India but yet so little is discussed. The challenge is two part , the orthodox cultural upbringing in India looks down upon sex before marriage and the only sex education a girl receives is from her friends and not her teachers or parents. The second challenge is that doctors are quite unaware of how to deal with this condition and the wrong treatment may become disastrous for the patient . Girls suffering from this condition cannot insert their own fingers, tampons, or menstrual cups , which also leads to hygiene issues.

How does one treat vaginismus ?

The whole treatment requires a multi-disciplinary approach. The treating specialists include a psycho-sexual counsellor, a psychologist, a physiotherapist and a gynaecologist specialising in cosmetic and functional gynecology. It is a time taking process and given enough time , the patient will be able to overcome their anxiety or fear of penetration within a month.

Is any physical activity involved in overcoming this fear?

There are several activities that have to be performed as a daily routine to overcome this fear.It’s a combination of using products to numb the sensation , vaginal trainers , mindfulness , anxiolytic agents and energy devices.

The main focus of treatment will be at first diagnosing if there is a fear of penetration or if there is a pain the patient is experiencing in her pelvis.Once a diagnosis is made , a treatment plan is scheduled for the patient to help her have a pain free penetration.

Alternatively , the patient is made to sit on the HIFEM (Emsella) chair fully clothed.Using high-frequency electromagnetic energy that contracts and relaxes the pelvic floor muscles the device helps her perform 12,000 Kegel’s exercises within 20 minutes. It’s like doing a 20 minute Pilates session without putting in any effort. This way a woman gains better control of her pelvic floor while attempting a penetration. If the problem persists even after the initial treatment, we numb the whole vulval area by administering Botox at particular areas within the vagina. The effects of botox will slowly wear off within six months by which time the patient would have over come both her fear and pain caused by penetration.

None of these procedures are painful and we call them coffee-break procedures and take hardly about 30 minutes to perform.

Tampons and menstrual cups- are they safe to use for those who fear ‘losing virginity’?

The whole idea of virginity is very vague. Regular horse riding or women in sports can easily break the hymen. Does that mean they are not virgins ? Not at all .So using a tampon or a menstrual cup for the sake of better hygiene and convenience shouldn’t instigate such primitive ideas . Fear of experiencing pain during penetration needs to be taken out of a woman’s mind and that will be achievable only by adequate sex education which is the need of the hour.

Importance of female pleasure and self-exploration

I have found that 80% of women do not know how their own vulva looks ! It’s because they have never put a mirror in front of them and explored their private parts.Women, who do not derive any pleasure from intercourse and perceive it to be painful, are mistaken. Female pleasure has been looked down upon for several centuries and its always a topic of embarrassment for the woman which shouldn’t be the case.A woman has an equal right to pleasure as a man does.

For women who had never had an orgasm , we administer intimate shots like O spot augmentation shot or the G Shot to make sure they achieve a climax the next time they have sex. Some women suffer from getting aroused even after adequate intimacy ,this condition can also be treated with these intimate shots mentioned above. As of any treatment , It’s a daycare procedure and the patient walks in and leaves the hospital on the same day.

Is it a good idea to artificially lubricate the vagina?

There is nothing wrong with using gel-based/water-based lubricants available in the market. In the case of menopausal women, we perform a vaginal rejuvenation wherein new collagen, blood vessels and nerve supply are stimulated by using a Co2 laser (Femilift) inside the vaginal canal. This helps create a lot of natural lubrication in the area because these women lack natural lubrication because of the lack of oestrogen.

Men’s issues that are all very hush-hush...

Most men subconsciously develop a poor perception of their own anatomy based on that “distorted reality” of porn. They think their size is not good enough. Sex education is absolutely key because some men can develop low self esteem and can lead to anxiety and depression. Lots of men these days suffer from erectile dysfunction due to poor lifestyle choices. Lower body strength is very important for having a good erection and lasting long in bed. Unfortunately , most men do not concentrate on their lower body strength which is very important for blood circulation in the groin area.

For additional support, the Emsella chair is greatly beneficial for men as well. Although , the procedure alone is not sufficient , they should maintain the results by following a healthy lifestyle, drinking enough water and eating healthy.

Is too much masturbation bad for health?

How does one define if it’s too much or not ?Unfortunately there are no studies to show the number of times one should mastrubate. It should be perceived as “too much” only when mastrubation starts affecting one’s quality of life. For example , when one would rather masturbate than spend intimate time with their partner or they are unable to concentrate in their studies or unable to perform well at work . For some, two times a day is sufficient, and for some, five times is enough. There is no limit as such, as long as one’s me time does not affect one’s quality of life.

