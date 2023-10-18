October 18, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

For over six decades since its inception, Manjilas Foodtech has been at the vanguard of transforming Kerala’s food sector, securing a cherished spot in the hearts and kitchens of numerous families. Under the brand name Double Horse, the company upholds a noble vision: To provide good food for all. It has steadfastly committed to unparalleled quality, establishing itself as a trailblazer in Kerala’s food industry as the first ISO 9001:2000 certified rice mill. Over the years, Double Horse has become emblematic of quality, flavor, and heritage.

Driven by customer loyalty and recognizing the growing demand for traditional, yet convenient foods tailored to our fast-paced lives, Double Horse diversified its offerings. From rice powders and breakfast blends to instant mixes, wheat derivatives, curry powders and condiments made using the ‘Perfect Blend technology’, naturally preserved pickles, health foods, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat selections, traditional preservatives and more— the brand remains committed to crafting innovative product lines. This commitment reaffirms their pledge not just to provide tasty food but also to nurture a culture of healthful eating.

Double Horse continually strives to be an industry trendsetter, underpinned by a cutting-edge R&D facility. Recognizing the modern consumer’s time constraints, they were pioneers in launching the “easy breakfast series”, which includes quick-to-prepare products like Puttu, Idiyappam, Palappam, Pathiri, and the 1-hour Idli Dosa batter. With an enduring passion for innovation, without forsaking age-old flavors, their instant variations of Sadya Palada and Parippu Pradhaman have revolutionized the industry. These products simplify a traditionally lengthy cooking process to a mere 15 minutes, all while retaining the authentic aroma, texture, and taste of classic payasam/kheer.

Double Horse stands out by their unwavering commitment to excellence. Every product that carries the Double Horse name goes through a vigorous research and development process. Every stage of the journey, from the farms where ingredients are obtained to the moment they land on your plate, bears witness to Double Horse’s commitment to preserving the complex and radiant flavors of India. Today, Manjilas Double Horse offers its customers the widest variety of good food with more than 20 superior types of rice and 250 premium quality food products in different ranges.

Golden Getaway

There’s something exciting that Double Horse is revealed now. The mega offer was named “Golden Getaway”, which is currently making happy waves among the people. With each purchase of Easy Palappam Mix, Easy Idiyappam Powder, and Easy Pathiri Powder in 500g and 1kg packs, consumers are in for an array of surprises. Consumers will get guaranteed cashback starting from Rs 10 to Rs 100, which transforms each pack into a lovely gift in and of itself and enhances the enjoyment of their meals. The surprise, though, goes beyond that. The dream of several people is to fly to their dream place! This Golden Getaway enables lucky consumers to make their dream come true; yes, they can have free trips to Switzerland and Singapore. Imagine indulging in the exotic flavors of Kerala, then perhaps savoring Swiss chocolates or exploring the vibrant streets of Singapore. And not only that, also lucky participants have the chance to win gold coins each week.

The featured products eligible for this offer include Easy Palappam Mix, Easy Idiyappam Powder, and Easy Pathiri Powder, available in 500g and 1kg packs. Consumers can avail this offer from September 15th to December 14th. Which is a long duration offer that no other brands can provide easily. In this Golden Getaway offer people can have a generous 90 days. This offer is available in India Only.

How to Redeem Your Rewards

To participate in this Golden Getaway, follow these steps:

Scan the QR code given in the packet. Or Give a Missed Call: Dial 8657752866 or Visit the weblink: doublehorse.woohoo.in

Enter the unique code inside the pouch of the product.

Claim Your Reward

And yes, you can avail of a mega reward offer in just a few simple steps. This hassle free process makes it easier for consumers to participate in it. Consumers should note that this engaging offer will tend to end on December 14th, and this rule applies even if they buy an offer product from the shelf after Dec 14th. During the offer duration, every purchase can take advantage of it as much as a maximum of five instances. The rewards may be claimed either through instantaneous cash returned through UPI or as cash vouchers on Amazon and PhonePe. Furthermore, the grand prizes, inclusive of an unfastened experience to Switzerland and Singapore, as well as gold cash, could be provided to the fortunate winners at a specific occasion graced by Ms. Mamata Mohandas the popular Cine Actress & the Brand ambassador of the company.

