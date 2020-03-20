Doors re-imagined for complete peace of mind

20 March 2020 05:20 IST

When it comes to entrance doors for residences in India, wood has been the preferred material for decades until 2015. For that is when the revered and reputed Tata Steel Company launched Steel Doors have look and sound unmistakably like wood. These doors offer advanced security without compromising on aesthetic appeal. Tested in 2014 and launched the next year, Tata Pravesh Steel Doors are the preferred choice of thousands of home owners and are available across 2100+ dealers across the country today. These doors continue to delight customers throughout its meaningful journey over the years.

Holistic Solutions

The modern Indian customer prefers a door that offers security and also does not compromise on the lifestyle quotient at the same time. This is where beautiful and strong Tata Steel doors come into the picture. They successfully address this need by creating a door that redefines the entire category in the market today.

The doors are secure, strong & durable, low on maintenance, resistant to fire and termite attacks, and at the same time aesthetically appealing. In addition to that, the doors come with a high quality branded locking system installed, an eye hole installed and a door closer as additional add-ons. What’s more, customers even get a free delivery and a comprehensive warranty for 5 years. Now that makes these doors a really complete package. And to completely seal the deal, you get 35 elegant wood finishes to choose from!

Those days when customers were hassled while choosing the perfect wood door, getting measurements and then paying for the wood, polishing, delivery and installation of the doors can be a pain. What’s more, you will need to install an additional collapsible gate as well since the wood doors may not be completely secure. Tata Pravesh Steel Doors take care of all your problems in a one-stop-shop format. Just choose your product and provide measurements, the rest will be taken care of by the Tata Pravesh executives and door installation experts.

Also, if you are looking for customizable options and modular steel wardrobes, look no further. For Tata Pravesh’s portfolio also includes them in the form of Artifurn (modular steel wardrobes), Oyster (Casements), Canvas (Sliding Windows) and Vista (Swing Cum Sliding Windows) range of products.

New Age Products

Tata Pravesh range of products are known to be environmentally conscious and also lay equal emphasis on creating sustainable products. They have been certified by Greenpro by CII; Green Products & Services Council in 2018. This certification can help the environmentally conscious customer to make informed choices when buying products.

The Promising Road Ahead

Continuing its commitment to offer the best to customers and striving to understand their decision-making journey, Tata Pravesh will be opening exclusive outlets across India which will all have a standard look and feel which will ensure brand recall and recognition. They will also be rolling out several customer engagement initiatives over time and delivery a memorable consumer experience for all.

The company intends to scale up the Tata Pravesh brand and offer many more solutions which will create a lot of value for their customers. With an aim of Rs. 1000 crore in sales from its home solution products in the years to come.