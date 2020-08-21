Domex fights Coronavirus in 60 Seconds

Covid-19 invites the best hygiene practices on all fronts: personal, household, and in public facilities. Multi-surface disinfection has surfaced as the need of the hour, as consumers lay a growing emphasis on the efficacy of cleaning products.

With >0.5% sodium hypochlorite, Domex’s Floor Cleaners promise to destroy the Coronavirus in 60 seconds. The product has been proven to do this basis tests done by an independent and accredited lab in the United States of America. The reports have also been verified by renowned experts and virologists from reputed institutes. They have endorsed the effectiveness of Domex Floor Cleaner to destroy this new strain of the Coronavirus.

Sodium Hypochlorite is recommended by leading health organizations from around the globe for disinfecting surfaces, among other solutions. Domex is also rolling out many innovative disinfection solutions to address the growing needs in these tough times. New formats of disinfection products such as Domex Sprays and Germ-removal Wipes are available in the Indian market now. These formats are rolled out with an aim to drive convenience, while delivering on hygiene needs.

Domex cleaning products are brought to you by Hindustan Unilever, which has been providing effective sanitation to people for nearly 100 years. In over 35 countries globally, Domex has provided families with protection from harmful germs. Let’s all work and fight together in keeping India safe as well.

