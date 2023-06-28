‘DOING ENGINEERING’ AT HITAM

June 28, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

An unique feature of learning at HITAM is the emphasis on the concept of Doing Engineering. So what exactly does this concept involve? It is the emphasis on translating engineering theory into practice. Being an autonomous institution functioning under the JNTU, Hyderabad, HITAM has some freedom of tailoring the curriculum to achieve this very end.

Learning, to be effective, has to be a continuous process. Theoretical concepts enunciated during Lectures, are reinforced during Tutorials by solving numericals that have real world applications and finally terminate in carefully designed Laboratory experiments. Continuous assessments of Laboratory assignments ensure that the Students take Laboratory classes seriously.

Like most other Institutions, students get the opportunity to do mini projects in their third year, followed up with an internship with Industry/ Academia in the Eighth Semester depending on their proclivity and ending up with a major project that is evaluated during the term ending Project Expo. This is included in the main curriculum. The passing out batch of 2023 has been singularly fortunate that they could bag internships with prestigious firms such as Goldman Sachs, Honeywell etc. Two students successfully completed a five month internship with the prestigious Nanyang Technical University, Singapore in the cutting edge Artificial Intelligence field of Brain cognition and computing. Similarly, up to 40 students every semester, develop projects in the fields of Natural Language Processing and Internet of Things under the mentorship of guides from IIIT Hyderabad.

Laboratory assignments, while enabling students to internalise theoretical concepts, have their limitations since they are conducted in a relatively controlled environment. Engineers need to get their hands dirty! To this end HITAM implements a Student Progression Framework that seeks to holistically develop students as they progress through the various Semesters. An unique feature of HITAM is the explicit recognition that ideas thrive best in an unfettered environment and age or stage of learning should not pose a barrier. The XPLORE centre focuses on providing an experiential platform for learning and outreach of engineering students with programs such as EPICS or Engineering Practices in Community Service adapted from Purdue University right from the first Semester onwards. 40 Teams fan out into neighbouring villages to interact and determine live problems faced by various communities. This encourages students to tap into other resources available at HITAM such as. Solutions to problems identified are put into practice at the various centres such as the Multi Disciplinary Emerging Technologies Application (META) Centre for Ponics, the Fraternity of Mechanical and Automobile Engineers (FMAE) and the Centre for Robotics. Students at HITAM under the guidance of the Assistant Director Doing Engineering, Dr Siva Prasad, have come up with various implementable products and solutions to problems such as environmental pollution and water body pollution. A noteworthy feature of the solutions generated is the innovative harnessing of Spirulina Algae grown in controlled conditions to rejuvenate water bodies, waste water treatment and sewage treatment. The Aqua reformer project in particular has been bestowed with a grant of Rs 20 Lakhs by the Warangal Municipal Corporation for its promise in rejuvenating and cleaning water bodies. Kephi innovations, a Startup incubated at HITAM in Feb 2022, that is working on the Aqua reformer project is now slated to present its proposal in Jul 2023 to the Fisheries Department of the Government of India. It has published three patents on its innovations.

Veenero Sustainable Solutions, is yet another Startup incubated at HITAM, and registered as a company in Apr 2023. Their product Aqua Saver provides a complete water management solution for buildings and homes by continuous monitoring of water usage. This ensures that any flaws in the distribution lines including leakages are detected and the relevant authorities alerted. This was specially displayed to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a water starved State! They are actively scouting for funds to translate their protype into a product.

Students naturally tend to gravitate towards projects that involve race cars and building a Formula 1 car up from scratch is guaranteed to pique their interest. The FMAE Centre at HITAM guides students in building not only race cars but also e Bikes and e Scooters. Indeed, a third year student of the College launched his Startup, One Gear Tehnologies with a protoype of the e Bike on Republic Day, 2023. The USP of this product is its comparatively low cost of Rs 45000 with an endurance of 80 kms. There has been interest from clients who have proposed that the design be modified to convert it into an eCycle at reduced cost of Rs 25000. One Gear Technologies launches e Bike at HITAM

Archery is a niche sport and India has consistently produced world class archers. However, it would surprise many that the scoring system is still manual and involves lots of scorers. HITAM was invited to take on the challenge by the Treasurer, Telengana State Archery Association, Shri Putta Shankaraih. The challenge was taken on by yet another Startup, Hicet Sustainable Solutions, incubated at HITAM in Oct 2022. The prototype that digitises the scoring is currently under testing in live conditions. A patent has also been published. An interesting side effect of the project is that there are many students now attracted to Archery as a sport!

DelightYo, a Startup incubated in HITAM and incorporated as a company in Dec 2019, that provides Software as a Service solutions, has now found its feet and the young founders who passed out from HITAM are on their own with many achievements to their credit like the Website for the Telengana Police.

Eunoia Innovations emerged as a result of the felt need to efficiently clean water bodies. A remotely controlled Aqua Skimmer that could clean water bodies by scooping up trash and plastic won the first prize in the Microsoft Imagine Cup under the Earth category in 2021. This encouraged the students to set up their company. Encouraged by various organisations like GHMC and ASCI the product has secured funding of Rs 20 Lakhs for developing a Pilot Project for Warangal. A patent has also been published in this regard.

HITAM Reno Design Labs, yet another startup incubated in HITAM focuses on CAD/CAM solutions. They have many interesting products in the field of healthcare too and are actively scouting prospective clients. In all, the Institute Innovation and Incubation Cell has enabled as many as 8 Startups over the last few years.

An interesting product developed by Mechanical Engineering Students is to facilitate handicapped persons in using the toilet. The real problems faced by handicapped persons tends to slip under our radar and one can but imagine the travails of a person without both hands who is forced to use the public toilet be it while traveling or on any routine outdoor visit. This product enables one to operate the Bidet and the Flush using feet as pedals. The prototype was developed at a cost of Rs 20000. Scope for deployment in public restrooms is obviously tremendous. A start up is proposing to capitalise on this idea by making the entire operation of going to the toilet ‘smart’ through voice commands.

Recognising the gap between the requirements of the Industry and the engineering syllabus, Student Skill Development Centres have been established that enable students to pick up skills that are required in the real world. These centres apart from assisting students acquire certifications in various IT related fields such as Computer Networking, Cyber Security and Programming Languages, encourages translation of ideas generated through community outreach into working models. One such product created to overcome the Covid linked requirement of touch free dispensation of sanitizer has now been expanded to include sensors that will automatically read body parameters such as body temperature, Oxygen Saturation levels and heart beat. This product is proposed to be deployed in the Primary Health Centres that support our rural communities. Using Internet of Things techniques these sensors will automatically transfer data to the Primary Healthcare provider on their mobile.

Automatic Sanitiser Dispenser with Bio Sensors

Yet another product that uses Internet of Things technology is the smart waste bin that automatically alerts sanitation staff on waste bins that have reached their optimal level of storage.

The real test is real world deployability of solutions and HITAM is conscious of this. A model ‘smart’ village is proposed to be established that will have various products designed by HITAM students such as Smart Waste Bins, Solar bus shelters and Automatic Sanitiser Dispensers. There is however a need to ensure that the community takes ownership. Therefore, Kolanupaka Village in Yadadri Bhuvanagari District, which is the home village of the Chairman and Managing Director, HITAM, A. Prashanth has been selected. At the same time IPR issues are also addressed with as many as 10 patents published in the last few years.

The Road Ahead

As HITAM believes in “Doing Engineering” rather than just studying it, initiatives have been taken up to train the faculty on various teaching methods which are appropriate to teach undergraduate engineering students. Most of the faculty who join HITAM undergo the course IIEECP(IUCEE International Engineering Education Certification Program) conducted by IUCEE(Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education). The program is accredited by IGIP (International Society for Engineering Pedagogy).

HITAM promotes hands on experiential learning by adopting changes in the delivery of curriculum in the classroom and supplementing the classroom learning with projects beyond the curriculum. PBL (Problem/Project Based Learning), a well-known learning strategy is gradually being implemented at course level in line with the growing autonomous nature of the Institution. Faculty who teach the same class would come together to pitch the problem statements to the students by explaining a context where they can apply the skills and knowledge acquired from the courses of the respective semester. Once the problem statements are given to the students, they reframe the statements as per the standards given to them. Different teams from the same class work on the same problem by taking up it as a project to them. Students are given technical assistance by the mentors who are internal faculty and external industry personnel. The projects are reviewed periodically and feedback is shared for improvements. By the end of the semester, the students display their projects in a project expo, where students, faculty, parents, and external experts review the outcomes.

The initiative also helped 16 students receive GCSP(Grand Challenges Scholars Program) certification in 2023. GCSP is an initiative of NAE (National Academy of Engineering), USA to encourage students to work on the 14 grand challenges which were identified for call to action for the society. Students who aspire to get a GCSP certificate can choose any of the 14 challenges and do a project in such a way that they acquire the attributes of Research, Interdisciplinary Knowledge, Entrepreneurship skills and Multicultural and Service-learning. HITAM is the first college in the state of Telangana to receive GCSP membership in the year 2021 and to have 16 students graduating this year.

All these initiatives have been made with the limited academic flexibility available as the college was governed by the regulations of the affiliating university. Most of the PBL initiatives were optional to both faculty and students. Now that the college is autonomous, HITAM plans to extend the PBL to all the students in various forms from course level PBL, program level to institution level. The PBL approach augurs well for the future of Doing Engineering at HITAM.

Maj Gen Mani Chandrasekhar M.Tech (IIT Kharagpur), MMS, Ph.D.

Chief Mentor, Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM)

https://hitam.org/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

