Does your child have asthma- do not despair!

Asthma is one of the common problems in children across the world. About 10- 20 percent of children under 18 years old may have some form of asthma. In India while exact prevalence is not known the figures may be similar.

If your child has recurrent cough, wheeze and shortness of breath he/she may well have asthma and needs a thorough check up. A medical history and careful physical examination will usually confirm the diagnosis. Some children may need some tests to confirm this and also rule out other chronic conditions. One of the very useful tests is pulmonary function tests which can measure lung capacity, reversibility etc.

Now comes the most important part. The treatment of asthma is quite simple really and follows international guidelines. When you have symptoms we use a reliever therapy which opens up the lungs and reduces symptoms. When you have frequent symptoms we use preventative therapy which reduces the severity and frequency of symptoms. We also try to identify triggers for your child’s asthma.

Now to the treatment of asthma. Across the world we use inhaled or nebulized medications to get the lungs to act directly on the child’s airways where the problem actually happens. Medicines are used in small doses which minimises side effects. We have a a variety of medicines which are used singly or in combination.

Now to some common myths we hear in clinics. These medicines do not cause dependency or side effects when used in correct doses and based on your child’s symptoms. So please do not hesitate to use them when the doctor prescribes them.

What happens if you don’t use the medicines and your child has frequent symptoms. This affects the quality of life of your child, missing of school and also may lead to long term lung damage in some children. Also some conditions can mimic asthma and hence your child needs a check up if symptoms are cocerning or get repetitive or frequent.

With the right treatment many children with asthma do very well, play sports and have a normal life and their symptoms resolve with time. The good news is a good number of children with asthma grow out of their symptoms at some stage if managed well early on.

So yes, let us join hands and celebrate the world asthma day and ensure every child with asthma is diagnosed on time and gets the correct treatment. Let us preserve and protect our children’s lungs.

We run a dedicated asthma clinic for children with asthma with all necessary infrastructure to help children with acute and chronic asthma.

Dr. Naveen Saradhi Pillarisetti MD, FRCPCH, FRACP, CCT (UK)

Consultant - Senior Pediatrician and Pediatric Respiratory Specialist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

