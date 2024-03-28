D’LIFE Launches its 23rd Showroom in Pune, Kharadi, Chandan Nagar 

March 28, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Pune city is a bustling hub of real estate growth, where the demand for modern home interior solutions continues to rise. On March 27th, D’LIFE Home Interiors, launched its first Showroom in Kharade, Chandan Nagar. The showroom is strategically located to cater to affluent residential areas of Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar and many more. The Pune showroom is D’LIFE’s 23rd showroom in India and is all set to provide locals with innovative options to turn their interior design dreams into reality. D’LIFE is renowned for its unique knack of providing 100% customised interiors, this new showroom aims to bring a new level of style and sophistication to Pune city’s dynamic atmosphere.

The launch of a new branch with an impressive experience center is a significant milestone for D’LIFE’s premium interior designers in Pune, introducing a new era brimming with opportunities. Pune residents can now look forward to enhanced possibilities in expressing creativity through home decor. The experience center provides a captivating glimpse into the realm of modern interiors. Visitors are treated to everything from stylish modular kitchens to contemporary home furnishings. The interactive experience at the showroom gives visitors the unique chance to visualise their perfect living space in its true grandeur.

D’LIFE Starts Its Expansion to Maharashtra

The experience center in Kharadi, Chandan Nagar marks D’LIFE’s highly anticipated entry into the bustling city of Pune. Over the years, D’LIFE has earned a reputation for understanding the contemporary sensibilities of city dwellers, allowing them to provide exceptional service tailor-made for their lifestyle. As the most reliable interior design company in India, D’LIFE is eager to make inroads into Maharashtra with its first showroom in Pune. D’LIFE is also expected to launch its 2nd branch in Maharashtra with the opening of an experience center in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai on this April 8th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistency is Key to D’LIFE’s Pan India Expansion

With over 20 years and 10,000+ projects under its belt, D’LIFE has been a constant force in providing design, production, and execution all in one place. Across Indian markets, D’LIFE is revolutionizing the living spaces of apartment and villa owners through its 22 branches. Tailoring premium products and services to their requirements, D’LIFE is now all set to extend its reach to more Indian cities while upholding top-tier quality and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Visit D’LIFE’s Website - https://dlifeinteriors.com/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.