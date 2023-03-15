D’LIFE Home Interiors launches its 4th branch in Bangalore, Nagasandra 

March 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The city of Bangalore continues to grow, and so do its home interior design possibilities. On March 15th, D’LIFE Home Interiors unveiled its fourth branch in Nagasandra, giving locals even more options for turning their interior décor dreams into reality. Having already launched experience centers in HSR Layout, Whitefield and Yelahanka, the brand in its new outlet aims to bring a fresh perspective on style and sophistication in the bustling metropolis. With its 100% customised designs and cutting-edge concepts, the company will bring an exciting new look into homes all over the city.

The unveiling of the Nagasandra expansion marked a groundbreaking moment for the premium interior designers in Bangalore , setting off an era full of new possibilities and opportunities. For the residents of Nagasandra, this heralds greater scope for creative expression in home decor and furnishing. The extensive showroom in Nagasandra is equipped with a display of contemporary modular kitchens and home furnishing to offer visitors an interactive journey into the realm of stylish and sophisticated interiors. This cutting-edge facility will provide unprecedented interactivity, letting visitors experience a sense of their perfect residence.

Other experience centers of D’LIFE in Bangalore

The new Nagasandra experience center will be an impressive addition to D’LIFE’s growing list of branches in the Bangalore region. D’LIFE has, over the years, consistently catered to the premium segment home interior needs of Bangalore with dedicated experience centers in HSR Layout, Whitefield and Yelahanka. The showroom at HSR Layout covers major areas, including Koramangala, Bellandur, BTM Layout, Indira Nagar, Electronic City and Jayanagar. The company’s Whitefield branch serves Marathahalli, Brookefield, Hoodi, Phoenix Marketcity and Doddabanahalli, among others. Areas such as Hebbal, Govindapura and nearby locations lie within the operational scope of Yelahanka branch. The new Nagasandra branch will look to emulate the standards set by its counterparts by realising the ever-changing trends of the city. These 4 showrooms are strategically placed to cover the upmarket segment of Bangalore city for customised home furnishing.

Providing the best customer experiences in Bangalore over the last 6 years

At the experience centers of DLIFE, customers will be invited to explore a wide range of modern home interior styles and furnishings that provide an up-close look at living in contemporary luxury. Design consultants at the Nagasandra branch will guide customers through every step, from understanding what fits into their lifestyle and budget best to all the way up to choosing materials that make each part stand out.

In its journey spanning 19 years and 9000+ completed projects, D’LIFE has evolved into the most sought-after luxury interior design company in South India, with a total of 18 full-fledged branches. Today, D’LIFE is revolutionising the lives of apartment and villa owners in markets by offering top-notch products and services tailored to meet their unique needs. Soon, D’LIFE will be making inroads into more cities across South India, covering Mysore, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Providing quality products along with unrivaled services is of the highest priority at this company whose commitment to client satisfaction knows no bounds.

D’LIFE has pan-India expansion aspirations that fuel its rapid growth in the industry. The company is equipped with two expansive factories and a team of over 1,000 skilled workers capable of delivering 200 projects each month. The award-winning interior design company has enjoyed continued success, which has already earned it great respect within the industry. Visit D’LIFE’s experience center in Nagasandra to get started on your unique home interiors

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”