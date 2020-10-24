Diwali 2020: Tips to make your home a healthy, happy space this festive season

We have foregone several festivities this year, preferring to shelter in place and stay safe rather than party in public with friends and family. The home has emerged as our sanctuary where we celebrate in peace in the company of our loved ones.

Holi, Raksha Bandhan, the Ganesh festival and Navratri have all been marked quietly. But now, the festive season of Diwali is just around the corner and it’s time we give our homes a makeover that doesn’t just give it a festive look but turns it into a healthier haven too!

There are several ways in which we can create, brighten and spruce up spaces within the home to create new nooks for working, ensure safety for children and create a shield against virus and bacteria attacks.

Here’s how you can do up the home during Diwali and make sure you enjoy the festive season at home with loved ones.

1. Transform your walls

Painting the walls this festive season will bring in the right mood for cheer and happiness. We have spent a large part of 2020 indoors and it’s time to brighten our walls with fresh paint and add some wall art that’s pleasing to the eyes.

Paint your house walls with Asian Paints’ Royale Health Shield, India’s first paint that has been found to be effective against Covid-19, as per a study report by Government of India certified lab. Royale Health Shield is a revolutionary solution that combines hygiene and aesthetics to ensure you have a safe and beautiful home. It not only ensures that walls are bacteria-free, but the warm, vibrant colours give your home the new look you have wanted all year!

2. Disinfect everything

A good practice worth inculcating indoors is disinfecting commonly used items like mobile phones, television remotes, dinner tables, doorknobs, sinks, laptops, electric switches, etc. Although we are cautious, there is a possibility we miss on covering up while sneezing or coughing. The best way to maintain high standards of hygiene is cleaning common surfaces with soap and water, followed by a disinfectant. Soap reduces the number of germs while disinfecting kills bacteria from surfaces. Diluted bleach solutions or alcohol-based liquids can be used to fight viruses and bacteria for a longer time.

3. Sanitize clothes

Change the towels, kitchen napkins, bed sheets, as frequently as possible. According to the US' Centre for Disease Control, it is advisable to use the warmest water setting, between 40 to 60 degree Celsius, to eliminate any bacteria or virus buildup within the layers of the fabric. Always dry clothes in the sun and avoid tumble dry. And make sure the clothes are thoroughly dried before getting them off the hangers.

4. Purify air at home

As we spend more time indoors, it is possible we breathe the same stale air, and air-conditioners are often cited as the reason for keeping pathogens locked inside the homes. Open your windows and ventilate rooms for at least 20 minutes multiple times a day to eliminate the concentration of bacteria and viruses in the house. The kitchen and the bathroom are spaces that benefit the most from a good airing. You could also opt for beeswax candles, salt crystal products to neutralize toxic compounds and contaminants in the air. Essential oils like eucalyptus, lemon, grapefruits, rosemary, etc. or the traditional camphor kill airborne bacteria and purify the air in the home.

5. Bring Nature into your home

Many house plants act as natural air filters. They are aesthetically pleasing and can boost our immunity and induce a feeling of wellbeing. Houseplants like Boston ferns purify air and help to remove compounds like formaldehyde, plastics or cigarette smoke from air. Peace lilies, that don’t need direct sunlight, can alsobreak down carbon monoxide and benzene. Aloe vera doesn’t just purify air, the gel of the aloe is loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and nutrients. Basil (tulsi) has tremendous anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties and can be added to salads and smoothies to boost your immune system! A balcony or a kitchen window is enough for you to make your home healthier!

This festive season, don’t just brighten up your home. Make it a healthier, happier dwelling for yourself and your loved ones all year long!