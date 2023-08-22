Dive into Delight: A Water-Themed Dubai Holiday

August 22, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Dubai, with its sun-soaked shores and mesmerizing Arabian Gulf, beckons water enthusiasts to indulge in an unforgettable water-themed holiday. Whether your family seeks adventure, relaxation, or simply wishes to immerse yourself in aquatic delights, the emirate offers an array of thrilling experiences. The best part is that many of these water parks, idyllic beachside havens, and captivating ocean adventures are easy on the pocket.

AquaFun: Conquer the Inflatable Waterpark

AquaFun Waterpark, located on Jumeirah Beach, is Dubai’s largest inflatable waterpark floating on the Arabian Gulf. It features slides, trampolines, climbing walls, and more, promising endless fun and excitement. Spanning a total of 2,700sqm and extending 25m into the sea, there are over 110 different games for you to climb, jump and slide around endlessly at this colourful park.

Distance from Downtown Dubai: 23 km which takes around 25-30 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Cost for one: 155AED for an all-day pass for both kids and adults

Beach at JBR: Idyllic Beachside Living

Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is a popular beachfront destination in Dubai, where you can stroll through charming shops, catch a movie, and also indulge in a variety of water sports, including jet skiing, parasailing, and paddleboarding. You can also avail the beach volleyball courts and football pitches available for friendly matches, and it comes with a designated children’s playing area which makes it the perfect spot for family outings.

While you are here, you might want to check out the Flying Cup Dubai , an experience that takes sightseeing to new heights. Share a cup of tea with your family perched 40 metres above the ground, and explore the city around as the Cup gently rotates 360 degrees. The perfect opportunity for the best selfies and some truly Insta-worthy memories!

Distance from Downtown Dubai: 23 km which takes around 25-30 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Cost for one: Access to JBR beach is free, however, you do have to pay for the activities. The price for these activities ranges from AED100 to AED800.

Kite Beach: Water Sports and Kitesurfing Haven

Situated along Jumeirah Beach Road, this vibrant beach is a great escape from the city, with a plethora of water-based activities.

Try kitesurfing, wakeboarding or stand-up paddleboarding, unless staying on dry land is more your thing – you’re bound to find a game of beach volleyball to join. Kite Beach’s 14km track is the perfect spot for a walk or job, and parts of Kite Beach allow swimming from sunset to sunrise, making it an attractive spot for night swimming. You can get yourself a beach day pass with Sole Mio for access to comfortable sun loungers and free food delivery from the eateries that surround this serene beach.

Distance from Downtown Dubai: 12 km which takes around 20 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Cost for one: Entry to the beach is free, however, you do have to pay for the activities. The price for these activities ranges from AED60 to 200AED per person.

Sky and Sea Adventures: Plunge into the Deep Blue

This place is a haven for deep sea adrenaline junkies who want to indulge in activities such as scuba diving and explore fascinating wreckages and marine life at a nominal rate.

With seasoned professionals at your disposal, this destination provides fun as well as safety to adventure-seeking tourists. If the name wasn’t obvious enough, it offers a wide range of thrilling water and air-based activities. It is known for exceptional service, professional instructors, and adherence to safety standards.

You can opt for water-based activities such as jet ski tours, parasailing, flyboarding, wakeboarding and water skiing, scuba diving and snorkelling.

For air-based activities, you can choose from helicopter tours, tandem skydiving, and hot air balloon rides.

Distance from Downtown Dubai: 23 km which takes about 25-30 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Cost for one: The price of these activities ranges from AED100 to AED1000 per person.

Legoland Waterpark: Haven for Kids

Specifically designed for kids aged 2-12, Legoland Waterpark is a delight for families who want to entertain their children with physical activities. It is located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, a mega leisure and entertainment destination in Dubai.

It offers more than 20 water slides and other attractions, its most famous attraction being the ‘Build-A-Raft River’ which allows kids to build their own LEGO raft using large soft LEGO bricks. They can then use it to float down a lazy river.

Distance from Downtown Dubai: 51 km which takes around 40 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Cost for one: An online ticket will cost you AED295 while the gate price is AED330. Kids under 3 enter for free.

AURA SKYPOOL: Infinity at a Height

Built at 200 meters in the air, AURA SKYPOOL is the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool. It offers a mesmerizing view of the breathtaking Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. With a 700 sq m pool along with an indoor-only lounge experience, you can sample global delicacies from the versatile international menu here.

Distance from Downtown Dubai: 21 km which takes around 20 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Cost for one: Prices start from AED200 and go up to AED500 per person. Please remember that guests below the age of 15 are not allowed to access the AURA SKYPOOL.

Deep Dive Dubai – Let the Magic Sink in

Fancy exploring an underwater abandoned city in the deepest pool in the world? Then head to Deep Dive Dubai, where you can scuba dive or freedive to your heart’s content. This stunning underwater attraction is themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city inspired by the UAE’s rich pearl diving heritage. Dive to depths of 60 m, where state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems create a variety of underwater moods. Assure of being guided by expert freedivers who will teach you advanced diving techniques. Family and friends can watch you through large windows or screens as you explore the vast underwater city. This unique destination is open Wednesdays to Sundays, 10 am to 8 pm.

Distance from downtown Dubai – Nad Al Sheba, aka NAS Sports Complex is 15 minutes from downtown Dubai and is easily accessible from all corners of Dubai.

Cost for one – Prices range from AED 800 for a beginner dive experience to AED 1600 for a certified dive experience.

Infinity Pool, Address Sky View – Reign over the Skyline

One of the most gram worthy infinity pools in Dubai, this infinity pool on the 54th floor of Address Sky View gives you unobstructed views of the world’s highest building, giving you a truly top-of-the-world feeling. It is surrounded by a large sun-lounging deck and private cabanas, as also a pool with dry deck seating. It is the perfect place to chill with family and friends, particularly at sunset. This infinity pool is open from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

Distance from downtown Dubai – Address Sky View is less than 3 km away from downtown Dubai, located at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard

Cost for one – This pool is open only for guests staying at Address Sky View

Dubai is truly an oasis in the Gulf, where you can discover and savour a variety of refreshing activities every day! This summer, rejuvenate yourself and your family with a water themed Dubai holiday that will linger in your memories for a lifetime!

