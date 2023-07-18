Disneyland Resort Delights the Happiest Foodies on Earth

July 18, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Disneyland Resort is a sensory firework.

No one knows this better than the foodies who plan their visit to get the most of culinary delights unique to Disneyland Resort.

This year Disneyland Resort is celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. What would a celebration be without more opportunities for seasonal, mouth-bursting treats against a backdrop of once-a-century photo-ops like the platinum statue of Mickey Mouse in Town Square, or the platinum statue of Minnie Mouse in front of Plaza Inn. Sleeping Beauty Castle will also be adorned with platinum banners highlighting the occasion.

My family is still reminiscing fondly about the Platinum Trifle at Galactic Grill (Tomorrowland). Imagine layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse and crème fraiche Chantilly sprinkled with crunch pearls and a little chocolate monument.

I’ll confess our daughter was more interested in the commemorative chocolate on top, but my husband and I polished it off on her behalf.

And parents and kids in need of a mid-afternoon sugar rush can grab a summertime favorite like DOLE WHIP® at the Tiki Juice Bar. And of course those churros are always handy.

Adding magic to the foodie experiences are Cast Members who interact delightfully with young diners. Our two toddlers provided the perfect cover for indulging our munchies

The “Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park,” at the Plaza Inn on Main Street, U.S.A., features an all-you-can eat opportunity to fuel up for the day, and offers a chance to rub elbows with some of Disney’s most beloved characters.

But we digress. Let’s get back to the regular (but by no means ordinary) delights for Disneyland Resort foodies, in both sitdown and grab-and-go options.

1. Blue Bayou Restaurant:

Built in 1967, this Cajun specialty restaurant combines a distinctive ambiance with delicious food. It’s perfect for a romantic midday meal or dinner, stepping into a twilight of fireflies, fancy, and 1850’s New Orleans. The soft candlelight and lanterns of the patio seating from which to watch boats from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction float by make this an experience that lives up to all the hype. Reservations highly recommended.

Try: Filet Mignon and Crème Brûlée

The filet mignon is perfectly cooked and tender, with deliciously creamy and flavorful (perhaps thanks to the Gruyere cheese) mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

The excellent Crème Brûlée is prettily dusted with powdered sugar and topped with blueberries, strawberries and a Palmier cookie — a great foodie photo prop.

Vegetarian Option: Lemon Basil Pasta

This dish is a feast for the eyes with its ripe cherry tomatoes, yellow squash blossoms and tender-crisp asparagus. And the butter basil sauce provides just enough richness, which makes it a satisfying and delicious option.

2. River Belle Terrace:

Located in Frontierland right across from the water with ample patio space, this restaurant is perfect for those with kids who want to rest their feet and enjoy al fresco dining with ambiance. The laid back vibe and friendly atmosphere feels welcoming and relaxed enough for a family with young children. Plus, you can’t beat the view. Reservations are recommended, though when we arrived at 11:30am, we were seated right away.

Try: Sweet & Sticky Pulled Pork

Tender, juicy and flavorful, this is fall-off-the-bone delicious and my mostly vegetarian husband admitted that this was some special BBQ. The sandwich is sized generously, and topped with fresh coleslaw that gets the mayo right, just enough to accent the flavor and balance the sweet and smoky acidity of the BBQ sauce. It’s accompanied by some magical twisty potato wedges.

Vegetarian option: BBQ Tofu

Dusted with Cajun seasoning and drizzled with BBQ sauce, this is perfect for the vegetable lover in your family, as it also comes with a hearty helping of tasty mixed vegetables. This was by far my husband’s favorite dish of the day.

Plaza Inn:

Sometimes overlooked due to its Main Street U.S.A., location, Plaza Inn is the place for a touch of historical charm and some ah-mazing fried chicken. When it opened in 1955 with the park, it was called the “Red Wagon Inn” only to be renamed 10 years later. Ambiance-wise, it feels like taking a trip in a time machine, thanks to large part to the Tiffany-glass ceilings and an ornate chandelier in the main dining room.

You can also come for “Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park” — an all-you-can-eat buffet with your favorite Disney characters (reservations highly recommended).

Try: Specialty Chicken

It’s consistently juicy, well-seasoned, and not over-battered, which allows the flavor of the chicken to shine through. Paired with classic mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans, it tastes like best of home-cooked meals and harkens back to a simpler, gentler era of jukeboxes and ponytails.

Vegetarian Option:

The sauce is simple but flavorful and, served with a breadstick, quite filling.

For many of us, with kids in tow, grab-and-go options that are as delicious and photogenic as they are quick and convenient might be more up our alley. And this was the bulk of our dining experience while in the park.

Galactic Grill (Tomorrowland): After a thrilling drop down Space Mountain, take a beat to fill up on All-American classics, like chicken tenders (with ranch please!) or a cheeseburger, while the vegetarian in your family enjoys the “Mushroom Philly Sandwich” full of sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, and one of our personal favorites, golden caramelized onions.

This was my almost-vegetarian husband’s 2nd favorite snack-of-the-day.

Café Orleans (New Orleans Square): Situated conveniently by the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, this is a great place to stop for IG-worthy fare. Come for the gumbo, stay for the rich and savory Battered & Fried Monte Cristo. Bring your appetite because this baby is a monster to behold with generous servings of turkey, ham and Swiss sandwiched between golden-battered and fried bread served with fruit preserves and fries or salad.

If you’ve still got an appetite after that, try their Disney100 offering: A tri-colored green, yellow, and purple Mardi Gras cream puff served with a warm bananas foster sauce. For lighter options, try the roasted chicken served au vin jus and with mashed potatoes. For vegetarians, options like the Panzanella Salad and Ratatouille Farro Risotto should delight.

Oga’s Cantina (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge): If you’re checking out the newest addition to the Disneyland Resort universe and find yourself a bit peckish, stop in to Oga’s Cantina for some light snacks like the Five Blossom Bread with Mustard Cream (a soft, warm pretzel with creamy honey mustard sauce).

Truly the stars of the show here are the drink concoctions (alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Try “The Outer Rim” for a two-tone, palate pleasing blend of Patrón Silver Tequila, pomegranate liqueur, lime juice, and cane sugar, topped with exotic (where the dual color comes from) fruit puree rimmed with black salt. For those who prefer a darker liquor base, and a little spice, try the “Jet Juice” with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Stirrings Pomegranate Liqueur, white grape juice and lemon juice for a fresh kick.

Our favorite non-alcoholic option is the “Moogan Tea.” Like a tea latte, this unsweetened black tea is flavored with chocolate milk, vanilla, and cinnamon and leaves you wanting more.

My husband graciously took the kids (no strollers allowed inside and our little one was napping), while I enjoyed a solo drink at the bar. The bartender confirmed this was her non-alcoholic fave too.

Red Rose Taverne (Fantasyland): If you’re one of those morning people, this is the place to stop for some good breakfast fare including an oh-so-cute Mickey-shaped pancake, and gourmet breakfast sandwich featuring a Brioche-style bun, topped with a herb blend seasoned egg, Muenster cheese, and savory bacon. For lighter fare try the Little Town Harvest Bowl (quinoa, roasted mushrooms and cauliflower, arugula, tomato, and a nice aioli with a little spice kick).

And for those of us who find ourselves here in between a jaunt on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and a brush with the abominable snowman on the Matterhorn Bobsleds, there is more traditional All-American fare like burgers, pizza, and chicken tenders. For vegetarians there is a “Kale-Chickpea Salad” and a “Spicy Garden Burger” featuring a housemade black bean patty with a spicy Chipotle-lime aioli.

We enjoyed these housemade veggie burgers for dinner, they tasted wholesome and unprocessed, and their spice kick comes from some artfully mixed in jalapeno pieces. Our daughter enjoyed a cheese pizza as a standby favorite.

We were impressed by the sheer number of condiments available from BBQ to ranch to honey mustard to hot sauce.

For dessert, you’re invited to “try the gray stuff” (Grey Stuff Gâteau) a la Beauty and the Beast.

Bengal Barbecue (Adventureland): This is a great place to stop for snacks between a Jungle Cruise and a thrilling escape in the Indiana Jones™ Adventure. With flavorful meat skewers galore (think hot and spicy, and tangy sweet marinades) this is a carnivore-on-the-go’s dream.

For vegetarians there is a hummus plate served with fresh veggies and a veggie skewer. Head nearby on a hot day to the Tiki Juice Bar for some tangy DOLE WHIP® Pineapple Soft Serve, to cool off.

Those with an extra day to explore Disney California Adventure Park can enjoy a major foodie bonus with adult offerings in the beverage category. Lamplight Lounge also offers some interesting seasonal and multicultural fare and inspired ambiance for Pixar devotees. We were happy to see one of Domee Shi’s works (Bao, 2018) immortalized on some cute coasters provided with our drinks.

Bon Appétit!

