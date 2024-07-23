Discover South Korea - The Perfect Destination for Indian Corporate Events

Imagine a destination where ancient palaces and cutting-edge convention centers coexist, creating the perfect backdrop for your next business travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Korea, which is fast emerging as the ultimate MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination for Indian companies. With state-of-the-art infrastructure in cities like Seoul, Busan and Jeju, South Korea offers unparalleled accessibility and cutting-edge venues for business conventions. Picture your team engaging in dynamic meetings at modern venues, bonding over team-building activities in historical sites, and immersing themselves in the vibrant Korean culture and cuisine. Let’s take a deep dive into the reasons why South Korea is emerging as a strong contender for MICE destinations among Indian companies.

Robust MICE infrastructure

South Korea is home to 19 regional organisations specializing in MICE, supported by 17 state-of-the-art convention centers. Key venues like KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition and Convention Center), Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX), Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Busan Exhibition & Convention Center (BECEC), and Jeju International Convention Center (JICC) provide world-class facilities to host a variety of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessibility and Connectivity

Accessibility is another cornerstone of South Korea’s appeal as a MICE destination. With 8 international airports, 7 domestic airports, and 5 cruise terminals, getting to and from South Korea is a breeze. Once in the country, a well-developed transportation network ensures seamless travel between venues and accommodations. Whether you are moving between Seoul, Busan or Jeju, the national transportation network connects the entire country efficiently and safely. South Korea’s ‘Incheon International Airport’ is a 12-time consecutive winner of the ‘Airport Service Quality’ award, has flown over 186 cities and has 90+ airlines

Unique Venues and Experiences

South Korea offers a diverse range of unique venues and experiences that sets it apart as a MICE destination. The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has selected 52 unique venues that capture the charm and regional characteristics of its locations. From historical palaces to modern convention centres and unique outdoor locations, these venues offer unforgettable settings for any event. The Korea Unique Venue program ensures that your MICE event is not just another conference but an experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Cultural Immersion

One of the standout features of hosting an event in South Korea is the opportunity for cultural immersion. Attendees can enjoy the Korean Wave, a global phenomenon of Korean cultural content, which can be integrated into MICE activities. From team-building exercises in traditional settings to enjoying Korean cuisine, the cultural experience is unparalleled. With a growing popularity of Korean food among Indians, and over 100 Indian-friendly restaurants, including plenty of vegetarian options, culinary preferences are well catered for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unparalleled Government Support

The South Korean government, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organizations, provides systematic support for international events. This includes the KTO Incentive and corporate meetings support policy, which offers logistical assistance, visa facilitation, and other necessary support to ensure a smooth experience for Indian MICE companies.

The country has hosted several high-profile conventions and meet-ups like the ‘2010, G20 Seoul Summit’, ‘2011, Baojian Incentive’, ‘2012, Seoul Nuclear Security Summit’, ‘2013, World Energy Congress’, ‘2014, Amway International’, ‘2016, Rotary International Convention’, to name a few. From 2017 to 2023, the country has hosted over 9,28,000 MICE delegates.

Innovation meets opportunity

South Korea has a massive pool of industry experts and innovators and it has an enviable score of 90.49% in the “Bloomberg Innovative Index”, making it the highest scoring country in this regard. This has been possible by incorporating new-age technology and constantly innovating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customizable Support Programs

There is a systematic support policy between the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and regional governments. The Korea MICE bureau offers association and corporate groups, its generous and highly customizable support. The KTO also offer tons of other benefits like complementary banquets for delegates, cultural programs, city tours and more!

Assistance made easy

South Korea’s MICE bureau comprises dedicated and knowledgeable professionals who provide prompt assistance according to individual preferences, making it easy to liaison between local convention bureaus and venues.

Says Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), “As Korea emerges as a global leader in MICE tourism, we are proud to showcase our exceptional infrastructure and cultural richness to Indian companies. With state-of-the-art convention centers in Seoul, Busan, and Jeju, along with a robust network of international airports and unique venues, Korea offers unparalleled opportunities for successful business engagements. At Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), we are dedicated to supporting Indian MICE groups with tailored solutions at every step. Discover Korea’s unique blend of tradition and innovation—where every occasion is not just hosted, but celebrated.”

Ready to plan your next MICE event in Korea? Contact KTO India at india@knto.or.kr for further information, and visit the KTO MICE Bureau Website to explore more details about how Korea can make your business travel extraordinary. Discover a destination where traditional attractions and trendy culture converge to create a perfect setting for your business gatherings.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.