After successfully hosting India’s Biggest Education Fair, the Delhi Edition on April 20 & 21, 2024, Collegedunia is bringing India’s Biggest Education Fair to Bengaluru on 25th & 26th May 2024 at Palace Ground, Bengaluru.

Collegedunia Career Carnival 2024 in New Delhi left an indelible mark, blending the excitement of the education fair with the promise of a brighter future. Since then, the excitement of the fair amongst the students has increased, prompting the team of Collegedunia to organize the Education Fair at multiple locations.

India’s Biggest Education Fair , Mega Career Carnival intends to offer students an enriching experience of Career Counseling, Psychometric Tests, One-on-one interaction with top university representatives, Scholarship Opportunities, Networking Opportunities with peers, and much more, all for absolutely FREE.

Success of Collegedunia Career Carnival, 20th-21st April, New Delhi:

Collegedunia hosted 85+ universities/colleges/organizations at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on the 20th and 21st of April 2024 and witnessed a footfall of more than 8500+ students of these, 7000+ students benefited from the one-on-one counseling sessions from the experts, and around 3000 students took the free psychometric test from professionals. The size, shape, and premium location of the booths were carefully curated considering the needs of the exhibitors and to ensure maximum visibility, reach, and easy access.

The event partnered with multiple exhibitors like Indian Maritime University, ICAI, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Footwear Design and Development Institute, Amity University, SRM University, Sharda University, Jain University, CMR University, RV University, Woxen, Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, ICFAI, MIT WPU, Deakin University, DPU, and many more. Several organizations reforming education in India also joined hands with Collegedunia as exhibitors like Pearson, Edinbox, and Echelon, to name a few.

The education fair provided an array of universities and courses for students to choose from including BE/BTech, BA, BSc, Footwear Design, Marine Engineering, Hospitality Management, Aeronautical Engineering, and many more.

Prof. Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil International University, Akurdi, Pune quoted, “India’s booming infrastructure, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries are creating a wealth of exciting career opportunities. At the Collegedunia Career Carnival, students can make informed choices about their future by connecting with leading institutions, experts, and scholarship opportunities. Don’t miss this chance to unlock your potential in India’s thriving economy!”.

Collegedunia was praised by its esteemed exhibitors for the success of the event. Mr.Anshul Tomer, Assistant VP, Amity University shared his review by stating “Our 7 campuses from 12 are here at the exhibition. Both days have been very productive for us. We have received a good footfall and we are expecting a good number of admissions. Collegedunia’s team has done an excellent job in creating this platform and providing us this opportunity to promote our brand.”

Mr. Vinod Reddy, DGM of Woxen University praised the fair by saying “ The attendees are curious to understand more about Woxen University. 3-4 years back people hardly knew Woxen University but now we can see 80% of people are aware of Woxen University. Thanks to the team of Collegedunia for providing us with this platform to promote our brand.”

Collegedunia’s Team organized multiple student engagement activities to ensure maximum peer-to-peer engagement and networking.

Treasure Hunt

Quizzes

Career Guidance sessions

Career Counselling by Industry Experts

Psychometric Tests

Standup comedy

One-on-one discussion session

Sahil Chalana, Founder of Collegedunia said, that Collegedunia is overwhelmed by the response received by students months before the event and is excited to announce that Collegedunia’s Career Carnival is coming to Bangalore on May 25th and 26th, 2024.

Mr. Sanjay Meena, Business Head adds, “Collegedunia is all set to spread its roots all over the country and become the leading organization in providing the best career guidance and opportunities with the help of our esteemed partners that contribute in our vision of making India the best education hub of the world.”

You are cordially invited to visit the fair and benefit from the various provided resources along with your friends and family.

