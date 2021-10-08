Discounts Look-Book: Navratri Sale 2021

08 October 2021 16:48 IST

With the festive season sneaking up closer than ever, top online retailers are all set to launch savings and rewards higher than ever. Kicking off the celebrations, Navratri Sales 2021 will be going live in the first week of October, carrying extensive markdowns on appliances, electronics, fashion apparel, home decor, furniture, and much more. Zoutons, a domineering name in the Indian affiliate e-commerce space, is here to assert impeccable shopping tips and saving tools for all online shoppers.

Navratri marks the beginning of the annual festivities in India, which is the most profitable season for the e-commerce industry. In 2020, online sales during the first week of the festive season generated a revenue of 290 Billion Indian Rupees, which was 100 Billion higher than the collection in 2019. Of course, the pandemic-induced slowdown in offline retail was the primary contributor to this jump. As a result, saving experts like Zoutons predict the festive sales in 2021 to bring a significant upsurge that will top last year’s e-commerce sales records.

Shop Navratri Sales 2021 From Top Online Retailers

The Navratri shopping experience is incomplete without bargain hunting, and Zoutons knows just how to deliver on that front. During the 9-day extravaganza, top e-commerce websites like Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Tata Cliq - to name a few, come out with new collections and deliver colossal savings on popular categories. As one of the trailblazers in the industry, Zoutons maintain robust partnerships with preeminent merchant partners and brings you extensive saving opportunities no matter where you prefer to shop.

From Smartphones and Laptops to furniture and home decor, no category is available at full price during Navratri. Last year, e-commerce giants witnessed a 20% hike in smartphone sales during the Navratri till Dussehra period and an overall 50% surge across other categories. For 2021, online shoppers can expect gratifying discounts that pertain to best sellers and the newest collections, especially in fashion and electronics. Check out some of the expected Navratri offers from leading e-commerce players.

Acquire Paramount Savings With Zoutons

In addition to these sitewide major category markdowns, Zoutons users can take advantage of exclusive saving options and tricks. New users can unlock additional discounts like welcome offers and sign-up deals at major online retail stores. Most of the leading banks come out with special festive cashback offers that allow extra 10% savings on all orders. Moreover, free shipping codes and referral codes are super effective in discarding excess baggage from your cart value.

To keep track of upcoming promotions during the festive season, online users can subscribe to the weekly Zoutons newsletter that delivers exclusive deals directly to their inboxes. The Zoutons website runs on a unique user interface, featuring coupons and promo codes from more than 500 merchant partners. The coupon aggregator also launches festive shopping guides that compile the most profitable and all-inclusive coupons from popular online retailers under one roof.

With every category undergoing a hefty price cut and limited-time deals, it’s natural to miss out on relevant discounts during online sales. Hence, to fetch purchase specific discounts and multiply savings for its users, Zoutons offers a Coupon finding chrome extension that functions exactly as it sounds! This unique saving tool works as a personal shopper that collects coupons specific to your cart value, bringing you savings on even the most insignificant purchases.

Advancing as one of the best coupon websites in India, the team at Zoutons understands everything there is to know about accumulating savings during online shopping sprees. The saving experts at the company scavenge the latest updates from current and upcoming sale promotions in the form of exclusive sneak peeks, predictions, and unique discount codes. The user-friendly website makes these discounts easy to navigate and displays them as clickable buttons that redirect the users to the merchant website to complete the sale.

“The festive season is one of the busiest times of the year for us here at Zoutons. This year, we have curated personalized savings guides based on user shopping trends to deliver unique coupons perfect for colossal savings. By generating such all-inclusive deals, the goal is for our website to serve as the one-stop-shop for all festive needs”, says Siddharth Arya, Zoutons Head.