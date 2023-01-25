Digital India Sale is back with a bang

January 25, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

With the new year, Reliance Digital is bringing you a new reason to upgrade with India’s biggest electronics sale, the ‘Digital India Sale’. Get incredible offers and discounts on electronics of your choice. And that’s not all! Also, get up to Rs. 20,000 instant discount* on all credit and debit cards till 29 th January only at Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores and on Reliance Digital website. What’s more, this year the Digital India Sale experience has been made even more rewarding, with easy financing and EMI options. Customers can also avail Insta Delivery*(delivery in less than 3 hours) and Store Pick-up*options from their nearest stores.

Above and beyond these offers, Reliance Digital has exciting offers on all electronics across categories including TVs, smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, audio devices, small domestic devices, and much more!

1) Family-time made better.

Explore the world through your screen with great offers on the latest televisions.

Bring home the Samsung Neo QLED range starting at only Rs. 99,990/-* and get a Samsung Galaxy A23 mobile worth Rs 23,990/- completely free with up to 20% cashback, and get the TCL 65” UHD Google TV at Rs. 44,990/-* after cashback with a 2-year warranty. That’s not it, get a multichannel soundbar worth Rs. 9,990/- at a low price of Rs. 3,999/- with select LED TV’s, plus cashback offers.

With offers this attractive, your movie nights are about to get a lot better.

2) The entire world in your palm.

Stay connected like never before with incredible deals on the best smartphones. Get your hands on the Samsung Flip 3 at only Rs. 49,999/-* and the iPhone 13 starting at Rs. 59,900/-* (offer valid till 26 th January). So, rush to the nearest store and connect with the world.

3) Work-life balance-achieved.

Attractive deals on laptops to make work more fun. For all the gamers out there, Reliance Digital offers gaming laptops that start at Rs. 49,999/-, and buy your dream laptop and get a trolley bag worth Rs. 7,500/- at just Rs. 99/- over and above the existing offers in the Stores! Deals so good, they call for an upgrade.

4) Freshness like never before.

Beat the heat with great deals on frost-free refrigerators. Bring home 584 litre refrigerator, starting at only Rs. 53,990/-*

5) For every music lover.

Tap your feet to the best deals on audio devices. Buy Apple airpods Pro 1st gen and get the Neopack 3 in 1 Wireless charger worth Rs. 4,999/- absolutely free! Get Cinema-like immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos 9.1.4 Ch soundbar worth Rs. 1,21,900/- at 45% off.

6) Household chores made easy.

Add a new spark to your mundane housework with amazing deals on small domestic appliances.

Make life easier with Bajaj 500W mixer-grinder and a Bajaj 15L storage geyser at the discounted price of Rs. 2,099/-* and Rs. 6,990/-* respectively.

7) Achieve all your goals, on-the-move.

For all the multi-taskers, a deal on wearables like never before. Make multitasking even easier with great deals on wearables. Bring home Samsung smartwatches starting at just Rs. 5,990/-* and grab the Apple watch series 8 and get a Neopack 3 in 1 Wireless charger worth Rs. 4,999/- for free!

8) The care your clothes deserve.

Get the lowest prices on the best washing machines. Choose from 6.5kg fully automatic washing machines starting at an unbelievable price of Rs. 11,990/-*.

So, what are you waiting for? This is your golden opportunity to dive into the wonderful world of tech and witness its wonders for yourself.

Shop at India’s biggest electronics sale and make technology your best friend.

*Terms and conditions apply on all offers and prices

About Reliance Digital:

Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with a presence in over 800 cities with 550+ large format Reliance Digital stores and 1800+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every nook and corner of the country, making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and over 5000 products at best prices, Reliance Digital has the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology solution for their lifestyle. At Reliance Digital, the trained and well-informed staff at every store is always happy to advise customers about every detail on each product. Most importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products. Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India’s only ISO-9001 certified electronics service brand, is available for support through the week, and is fully geared to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, consumers can visit any Reliance Digital store or log on to the website, which offers Insta Delivery (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up options from their nearest stores.

For more information, log on to reliancedigital.in.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”