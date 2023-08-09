Different Types of Mutual Funds and How They Are Priced

August 09, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

As an investor, mutual funds can be a great way to diversify your portfolio and achieve returns while minimising risk. But with a variety of mutual funds out there, it can be a challenge to decide which ones to invest in and understand what components affect their pricing. In this article, we will explore the types of mutual funds, as well as their expense ratios, fund management, and exit loads, to help you make informed decisions.

First and foremost, it is important to understand what a mutual fund is. Simply put, it is an investment vehicle that pools money from multiple investors and uses this money to purchase a variety of assets (stocks, bonds, or a combination of both), to generate returns. When you invest in a mutual fund, you own a portion of the assets held in the fund. This allows you to have a more diverse portfolio than you would be able to create on your own if you were investing directly in individual securities.

The first type of mutual fund that we will explore is called an open-ended fund. In general, when individuals refer to mutual funds, they are referring to open-ended mutual funds. The units of open-ended funds are not traded on the stock exchange and the fund can issue an unlimited number of units. When you invest in an open-end fund, you purchase units in the fund at the current net asset value (NAV) per unit. The NAV is calculated at the end of each trading day and represents the total value of the fund’s assets divided by the number of units outstanding.

Another type of mutual fund is the closed-ended fund. Unlike open-end funds, closed-end funds have a fixed number of units that are sold through a New Fund Offer (NFO) and then traded on exchange like stocks. Because the number of units are fixed, supply and demand in the market can cause the price to deviate from the NAV. This can provide opportunities for investors to buy a closed-end fund at a discount to its NAV, but it can also be difficult to sell units in a closed-end fund if there is not enough demand in the market.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are another popular type of mutual funds. ETFs function as open-ended investment funds. Underlying units of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges. They pool funds from multiple investors and invest in a diversified portfolio of assets, such as stocks, bonds, or commodities, based on a specific index, commodity, or investment strategy. ETFs are also known for their low expense ratios and tax efficiency.

Hybrid funds are another type of mutual fund that is designed to help investors diversify their portfolios. These funds invest in a mix of assets – such as stocks, bonds, and cash – to provide a target level of risk and return. This can be a good option for investors who do not have the time or expertise to manage their portfolio

Index funds are another type of mutual fund that have gained popularity in recent years. These are the type of mutual funds that track the performance of a particular market index, such as S&P, BSE Sensex, or Nifty 50. In other words, index funds invest in the same securities that make up the index, in the same proportion. Index funds can be a good option for investors who want to capture the returns of a particular market segment without taking on the risks associated with individual stock picking.

Now that we have explored the primary types of mutual funds, let us turn our attention to how they are priced. The main factors that determine the price of a mutual fund are the NAV, expense ratio, and any front-end or back-end loads.

The NAV is the most important factor when it comes to pricing a mutual fund. As we mentioned earlier, the NAV is calculated at the end of each trading day by dividing the total value of the fund’s assets by the number of units outstanding. When you buy or sell units of a mutual fund, the price is based on the NAV per unit at the time of the transaction.

The expense ratio is another important factor to consider when it comes to mutual fund pricing. This refers to the percentage of the fund’s assets that are used to cover operating expenses such as fund management, marketing, and administrative costs. Generally, you want to look for mutual funds with low expense ratios because they can eat away at your returns over time.

The fund management charges account for majority of the expense ratio. Mutual funds are highly specialised products that necessitate a high level of expert investment management. This requires in-depth understanding of markets and assets, as well as the development of strategies that outperform benchmark returns. The fund management charges pay for all expenses related to maintaining and operating a mutual fund scheme. These expenses include those related to sales and marketing, administration, distribution, and fund management.

Lastly, exit load, also known as redemption fee or back-end load, refers to a charge imposed on investors when they redeem or sell their mutual fund units within a specified period after purchasing them. It acts as a deterrent against short-term or frequent trading and encourages investors to adopt a long-term investment horizon. Exit load is designed to protect the interests of long-term investors by discouraging the disruptive effects of excessive trading on the fund’s overall performance and transaction costs.

Bajaj Finserv's mutual fund platform presents a comprehensive range of information, equipping investors to make well-informed decisions. Alongside essential details like fund performance, expense ratio, exit load, and minimum investment, the platform offers insights into scheme allocation distribution and associated risks. To further aid investors, Bajaj Finserv provides smart tools such as the SIP calculator, enabling an estimation of expected returns based on the expected rate of return provided by the investor.

