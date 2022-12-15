Diabetes And Festive Season: Need for Continuous Glucose Monitoring

December 15, 2022 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

India is a land of festivities where people celebrate different festivals every other month. It is also a time for sweets and delicacies – a time when healthy lifestyle choices are overlooked. From family get-togethers at home to dining out in restaurants, people tend to overindulge and overlook their calorie count or sugar intake. However, people with diabetes need to take extra care during the festive season.

Controlling glucose levels, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise, and regular consultations are key to managing diabetes effectively.

Talking of monitoring glucose levels, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices can be of great assistance. These wearable devices such as FreeStyle Libre help monitor real-time glucose levels, empowering you with the freedom to enjoy those delicacies while keeping a track of your diabetes. FreeStyle Libre – a sensor-based device which is applied to the back of the upper arm – lets you monitor glucose levels conveniently, without drawing blood. You can simply strap it to your arm and stay in control, especially during the festive season when the risk of elevated glucose levels may run high.

Monitoring remains a cornerstone of diabetes management and can help you avoid sudden glucose highs or lows. It is important that one manages their glucose levels, for uncontrolled diabetes, if left unchecked, can take a toll on nearly every organ including heart, eyes, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract and more adding to the hospitalization costs. As per studies, it is seen that CGM devices help monitor glucose levels and reduces hospitalization due to acute diabetes events by 49% in people with Type 1 Diabetes and 48% in people with Type 2 Diabetes, thus presenting as a simple and cost-effective tool for people with diabetes 1.

“In India, over 74 million people 2 are living with diabetes, the majority of which is Type 2. Uncontrolled diabetes can heighten the risk of developing severe diseases or complications. They can damage their kidneys or heart, and even risk losing vision due to diabetic retinopathy (DR). Regularly monitoring glucose levels helps you catch spikes or trends that suggest your diabetes may be getting out of control. This also helps you to take timely measures”, says Dr. Prashanth Subramanian, Head of Medical Affairs, Emerging Asia & India, for Abbott’s diabetes care.

How can you effectively manage diabetes during the festive season

Managing diabetes during the festive season isn’t difficult. Be mindful of your choices and have a great time. Here are some ways to stay on course:

Have a plan

Plan what you should eat when you go out. Avoid sauces, dips and spreads that have excess salt and sugar. Whether in a restaurant or a party, choose low-calorie vegetables and lean proteins over fries. If it’s a family get-together, request the host to have healthy options for you, if possible.

Watch your portions but don’t skip a meal

You need to be mindful of how much you eat to prevent blood glucose levels from spiking. But don’t skip your meal, as it can have severe impacts due to sudden drop or elevation in blood sugar levels. Maintain an eating schedule and stick to the recommended portion.

Eat what’s healthy for you

Avoid foods such as white rice that have a high glycemic index and drastically elevates your blood sugar level. Opt for slow digesting carbohydrates like brown rice and whole grains, and fiber-rich foods like oats, carrots, and beans. Fruits, nuts, and olives are great snacking options.

Consider substitutes forsugar laden sweets

Can you have one sweet if you control the carbs and stay within your calorie limit? We would recommend substituting them with healthier alternatives. Have sweets made with limited natural sweeteners, consider dark chocolate over milk chocolate, and replace the thick sugary shakes with fruit juice, coconut water or lime juice.

Continuous glucose monitoring

Continuous glucose monitoring is crucial to stay in charge of your diabetes management, and with the advent of technology, it has become easy. Devices like FreeStyle Libre allow people with diabetes to monitor glucose at all times, alerting the user of anomalies and maintaining a daily record to facilitate better care. They help you to keep a tab of what you eat for a real time reading can tell you what to eat and what to avoid thereby helping in making informed decisions.

Exercise

This may seem way off given it’s the festive season, but you don’t necessarily have to hit the gym. The point is to stay active to keep the body healthy. Do yoga or aerobics in your room for 15 minutes, use that swimming club subscription to unwind and sneak in 10 laps, and if nothing else works then go for a walk. Brisk walking for 30 minutes is better than laying on the couch. Do check your glucose levels before and after going through any regime to ensure you avoid hypoglycemic episodes.

Diabetes is not the end of the road and with proper management you can enjoy festivities without worrying about your health. You need to be aware of the extent of your condition and help the doctor guide you to keep your blood sugar in check. Continuous glucose monitoring with FreeStyle Libre is a way to monitor your glucose levels keeping your diabetes in check during this festive season.

