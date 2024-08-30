Developing Humanist Engineers

Eminent scientist and technologists argue that if not monitored and controlled properly, emerging technologies like AI and machine learning can play havoc on earth. On the other hand, if used responsibly they can also help solve some of the most daunting challenges facing humanity. Therefore, the need is to develop responsible engineers who can lead us towards a sustainable future. One of the institutions dedicated to this mission is - MGM University.

Given below are the engineering colleges, programs and facilities at MGM University:

Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC): One of the first private engineering colleges in the region,JNEC was established in 1983. Since its very inception the college has created its own mark through quality education, disciplined environment and practice-based teaching-learning methods. The college has collaborated with leading tech companies, universities and industry experts to provide students with hands-on training in latest technologies along with internship, project and placement opportunities.

University Department of Information & Communication Technology (UDICT) : Aiming to transform students into futuristic technocrats, UDICT was established to provide students with world-class education in emerging technologies such as AI, Machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain Technology and Big Data Analytics. Thestate-of-the-art infrastructure, brilliant faculty members and the industry-oriented course curricula of the department tremendously enhance employability of students.

School of Engineering & Technology (SOET) : MGM University established SOET to meet the rising need of quality engineering education right after SSC in the region and beyond.Equipped with advanced facilities, the school offers a wide variety B. Tech. (After SSC and HSC), M. Tech. (After HSC and B.Tech.) and PG Diploma programs.

University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UDPS) : Approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), UDPSwas founded to tap into the increasing demand of qualified pharmacist in India, the pharmacy of the world.

Institute of Fire Service Engineering (IFSE) : Empowered with advanced infrastructure, facilities and equipment, the Institute provides practical training to the students to become professional Fire Safety Engineers for industrial and commercial environments.

Academic Programs:

The colleges together offers UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate programs in the following domains - AI & Machine Learning, Data Science,Robotics, IoT, Computer Science, IT, Electronics, Electrical, Chemical, Civil (Computer Appl./Construction Tech.), Mech. & Mechatronics, Fire Service, B. Arch., M.Arch.,B.Pharm.,D.Pharm., and others.

Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education : One of the first universities in India to fully adopt NEP-2020, MGM University offers a wide range of minor programs in Engineering, Management, Sciences, Humanities, Design and Arts.

Innovation, Incubation and Research Centre (IIRC) : Developed in collaboration with leading companies from diverse fields, IIRC is one-of-a-kind Innovation Centre where students work on live industry projects using emerging technologies. Students learn about design to manufacturing and rapid prototyping to Industry 4.0 in the 11 state-of-the-art labsat the centre.

Creative Facilities: Engineering students can also pursue their interests in different arts at MGM, which has 22 modern creative facilities including film, photography and sound studios, Animation &VFX workstations, pottery and ceramic workshops.

Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) : Led by experienced industry professionals, the EDS is dedicated to nurture the start-up dreams of the students. It provides guidance and handholding to them at every step of the way.

Placement : Over 350 national and multinational companies visit MGM University every year to offer attractive placements to its students.Numerous alumni of the University are working in reputed companies across the globe.

The University also has Mahindra Makers Lab, 3-D Printing Lab, Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, Da Vinci Colour Lab,workshops and much more.

Always thriving with educational, cultural and social activities, MGM University focuses on all-round development of students. Students can join MGM University and experience the holistic education system.

Dr. Harirang H Shinde

Dean,

Faculty of Engineering and Technology,

MGM University,

Chhatrapati Samabhajinagar

