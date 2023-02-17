Develop skills in school students for their career success: Lead IAS Junior

February 17, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Achieving soaring heights in any competitive field is a matter of skill rather than textbook knowledge. To win competitive exams, it is necessary to be equipped with life skills rather than general theoretical knowledge. Logical and analytical thinking, writing skills, communication abilities, and multi-dimensional thinking are competent skills to be acquired for showcasing excellence. If students are ensured of having acquired these skills before they reach the 12th standard, they can directly begin their career once out of school. It can also be done without bothering the students’ school work and would create wonders in their academic life.

LeadIAS Junior is a civil services talent development course designed for school students from 5th to 12th grade. It is the brainchild of LeadIAS Academy, one of the successfully running civil services academies in South India. This one-year course encompasses weekend Master Classes by eminent personalities, One-on-One weekly mentorship sessions, and fact-based interactive programmes. Moreover, LeadIAS Junior arranges an open platform for students to interact with IAS/IPS officers monthly.

After placing the highest number of aspirants in the UPSC Toppers’ list through its Skill-Based Training modules, LeadIAS Academy gained the confidence to design such a programme for school students also. Today, in India, LeadIAS Junior is a unique platform where you can find the most number of school students building their skills to prepare for the Civil Services Exam. With the same vision, LeadIAS team has expanded their training to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Sharjah, UAE.

The coaching curriculum of LeadIAS Junior Civil Services has been prepared under the guidelines of IAS/IPS officers. Artificial Intelligence, Disaster Management, Basics of Data Science, Legal Awareness, International Relations, Ethics, and Good Governance are some topics covered in the mentorship sessions and weekend classes. Along with the assistance of the workbooks provided to the students by LeadIAS Academy, the expert tutors conduct live classes online. As the classes are in a hybrid mode, these skill development classes would not affect the student’s school work. Apart from the classes, students can also avail mentorship classes through a mentor who is allotted for every 15 students. In fact, the existing gap in skill acquisition at schools will be bridged by the inputs that students receive from LeadIAS Junior. Such upskilling will aid them to steer careers toward their dreams effortlessly.

Relevance of the course.

In this era, analytical and logical skills are scrutinized at national and international levels, especially for competitive exams. Moreover, developing language and communication skills at a younger age will boost students’ confidence. It forms an edge for students while showcasing their abilities in future avenues. People with high problem-solving and decision-making skills are extremely desired in the current job market.

Multinational companies also prefer personalities with such excelling skills. In today’s scenario, students think of developing career-specific skills only after their graduation. However, it will be rewarding to obtain mastery of these skills at a younger age. Such a practice will be instrumental in whetting students’ talent. In a nutshell, LeadIAS Junior has devised a platform for transforming the practice of knowledge creation, skill acquisition, and outlooks of students at a very young age benefitting their career growth in all forms. Click here to know more

