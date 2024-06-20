Delhi, June 20, 2024: At the recently concluded Collegedunia Study Abroad Expo, the nation’s capital city saw a surge of students with academic aspirations. A large number of students from all throughout the city attended this event, which was held at The Eros Hotel in Delhi on 12 May 2024, Sunday. With the support of Gyandhan, HDFC Credila, and Amber, this exciting event was a huge success, equipping students with the information and means to follow their aspirations of pursuing higher education abroad.

The Expo leveraged the power of digital outreach, garnering a staggering digital reach of 2.5 Cr. This immense online presence translated into a remarkable footfall of over 1600 students, brimming with questions and ambitions. The Expo brought together 50 prestigious global universities, opening doors to a diverse range of academic programs. Students had the opportunity to interact with representatives from these institutions, gaining valuable insights into programs, admission procedures, scholarship opportunities and campus life.

12 industry experts shared their experiences and provided insightful guidance on managing the study abroad process at the Expo, which was open to audiences outside-only institutions.

Unveiling Opportunities: The Expo wasn’t just about information; it was about action! Several students enjoyed access to a plethora of exciting offerings:

For students concerned about funding, sponsors Gyandhan and HDFC Credila showcased their education loan options, tailored to individual needs and ensuring a smooth loan approval process. Amber, another sponsor, provided students with resources to find safe and budget-friendly student housing near their chosen universities across all major countries.

Sahil Chalana, the Founder and CEO of Collegedunia, says, “We are delighted to host the Study Abroad Expo in India, offering students and universities an outstanding platform for connection. The Expo’24 marks another significant step in our unwavering commitment to making international education accessible for all aspiring scholars. It was gratifying to witness students engage passionately with representatives from renowned institutions, paving the way for informed decisions about their academic pursuits. Collegedunia remains dedicated to empowering students with the right information and resources to shape their academic and professional journeys.”

Encouraged by the Delhi edition success, Collegedunia is now set to empower students in Hyderabad once again. The 4th edition of the Study Abroad Expo will be held in the City of Pearls on June 30th, Sunday, at Hotel Park which will offer students access to over 100+ top US universities, on-spot applications, and valuable interactions with country experts, academic counselors and experienced professionals who have walked the study abroad path themselves.

This is just the beginning. The Collegedunia Study Abroad Expo is paving the way for a future filled with academic excellence and global exposure. Their motto of “Admit Sahi, Milega Yahi” shines as a promise of a bright future to students seeking education abroad.

Interested students can register here for free and take the first step towards a promising future

About Collegedunia:

Collegedunia is India’s largest education portal, providing comprehensive information about colleges, courses, exams, and more. With a mission to make education accessible to all, Collegedunia strives to empower students with the right information and resources to make informed decisions about their academic and professional journeys.

