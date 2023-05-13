Days of celebration for Pathanamthitta district; ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and starts

May 13, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and fair, in connection with the first anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government started in Pathanamthitta. The celebrations in connection with the expo was inaugurated by Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the presence of overwhelming crowd at specially arranged auditorium at Pathanamthitta District Stadium. Along with the fair, art and cultural programs will enrich the days of the district for the next six days. The festivities started with the melodrama of folk songs.

The government elected by the people for the people is ruling Kerala today, said Ms. Veena George on the occasion. The State Government is functioning with a vision of long-term infrastructural development and carrying out development beyond the thought any other ruler in the world, said Adv. K.U. Jenish Kumar MLA who presided over the function. The goal of Public Works Department is to turn all roads in the district to BM and BC standard. The MLA added that the tourism master plan is being prepared after understanding the tourism potential of the district.

‘Keralathe Ariyaam’ expo which highlights the features of the tourism sector and describes the history, pride, achievements, hopes and future of the State, will impart new experience and knowledge to the visitors. A food fair, under the aegis of Kudumbashree, with a variety of delicacies adds flavour to the expo. Along with this, the fair also features an agricultural exhibition and marketing fair and a techno demo where new technologies are introduced. The Techno Demo is organised by various technical educational institutes and start-ups from the district. The aim is to recognise the potential of these young talents and ensure the social support they need.

Seminars in the morning and cultural programs in the evening are being organised all the days. Traditional arts and art forms have been given high importance in the fair.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”