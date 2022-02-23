DARING DESIGNS. INSPIRATIONAL INTERIORS

Impeccably handcrafted design offerings that flaunt a contemporary European aesthetic—that’s what luxury furniture and interior solutions brand Stanley is renowned for. Boasting a curated selection of product designs, the brand’s portfolio promises to add character and creativity to your space

From its humble beginnings in a car garage 25 years ago, homegrown luxury furniture and interior solutions brand Stanley has emerged as one of te most inspirational success stories in the Indian design industry today. Spearheaded by husband-wife duo Sunil Suresh and Shubha Sunil, the brand is renowned for pairing skilled craftsmanship with the most advanced technology to offer superior quality end-to-end design solutions. Be it bedding, dining tables, home theatre seating solutions, kitchen cabinets, or even wardrobes, Stanley ensures that your space is a seamless extension of your personality.

Over the course of the 25 years since its inception, the brand has set some impressive benchmarks, including commencing furniture manufacturing operations and bringing several renowned global brands to India. It was hardly surprising, then, when Stanley deservedly won the ‘Best Participant’ award at the exclusive Australian International Furniture Fair 2019-20. A large part of Stanley’s success can be attributed to its emphasis on manufacturing its products in India itself. Recognizing that our country’s heritage of fine craftsmanship is rapidly disappearing, Stanley has ensured that its manufacturing facilities are led by none other than our own craftspeople.

Today, Stanley’s retail presence extends across 21 outlets and design studios across nine major Indian cities. In a major step forward, last year, Stanley unveiled Stanley Level Next—a new generation of premium lifestyle stores that offer complete home design solutions across the brand’s vast product range. Stocked with impeccably crafted artisanal offerings, Stanley Next is a one-stop shop for those looking to furnish a luxury home from scratch.

Looking back on Stanley’s 25- year legacy, we spotlight the brand’s exceptional design solutions for the modern Indian home.

CABINETRY CULT BY STANLEY

When Stanley started its kitchen and wardrobes division, it realized that unlike soft furniture manufacturing, cabinetry was a different ball game altogether. Research showed that cabinetry culture began in Germany 50 years ago; and, by 1980, Germany had over 100 manufacturing brands that sold kitchens and wardrobes worldwide. In due course, the Italians improvised and joined the race with their stylish designs. By the turn of the century, Germans and Italians were frontrunners for global supremacy in branded cabinetry. And so, Stanley recruited masters in cabinet-making with decades of experience in German precision manufacturing, French carpentry, and Italian design. Armed with the best talent and experience, in 2018, Stanley set up a state-of-the art facility that effectively combined the latest precision manufacturing with artisanal craftsmanship. Today, the brand’s offerings incorporate only the best materials from around the world, and, coupled with the skill of its experienced craftspeople, Stanley manufactures masterpieces that are specially curated for Indian homes. The result? An array of kitchens and cabinets that are, as Stanley puts it, ‘built for the best, with the world’s best’.

SEATING

Ever since its first sofa, manufactured in 2000, Stanley has been at the forefront of modern Indian seating solutions. Whether it is luxury sofas, sectionals, odd chairs, or recliners, the brand’s seating options are designed to complement both formal and informal settings, with over 250 options across leather, fabric, and leatherette. And, pushing the boundaries of innovation is Stanley’s 25th anniversary collection, which consists of exquisite seating offerings that combine classicallyinspired design elements with complex hand-crafted techniques such as burnishing, weaving, hand tufting, and hand stitching.

BEDDING

Good sleep is something that’s long eluded Indians, but if there’s one community that’s mastered the art of understanding this tricky concept, it’s the Scandinavians. Drawing inspiration from the Swedes’ approach to fine bedding solutions is Stanley’s Bed of Dreams. Designed using a licensed Scandinavian bed construction formula that has been perfected over 100 years, it uses only the finest materials sourced from around the world. Bedding aside, each of Stanley’s mattresses is manufactured under the highest international standards of hygiene in Stanley’s ISO 9001: 2015 facility and comes with a five-year replacement warranty.

DINING AND ACCESSORIES

Solid wood, glass, crystal, marble, and other premium metals combine forces in Stanley’s collection of statement dining tables and dining chairs that have been inspired by the Italian and Japanese approaches to design. In addition to this, Stanley extends a range of thoughtfully curated home solutions to complement the design narrative of your space. Think striking entertainment units, cool console tables, and innovative lighting fixtures.

