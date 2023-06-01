DAC Prathyangira: Chennai’s Most Anticipated Real Estate Project

June 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Chennai, May 30, 2023 - DAC Developers, the renowned real estate brand in Chennai, is set to launch its highly anticipated 101st project, DAC Prathyangira, Apartments in Sholinganallur OMR from June 2 to June 4, 2023. With a strong reputation for delivering exceptional construction services, DAC Developers aims to exceed customer expectations with this new venture. The project has generated significant excitement among homebuyers in Chennai, and here we delve into the key features of DAC Prathyangira.

DAC Developers envisions becoming the leading and most trusted construction company in India. By 2030, they aspire to achieve a turnover of 10,000 crores and operate from four major cities. Their mission centres around providing families with dream homes that emphasize quality, value for money, and environmental responsibility. With a customer-centric approach, DAC Developers prioritizes customer satisfaction and aims to build a better future for all stakeholders.

In their relentless pursuit of excellence, DAC DEVELOPERS stands out not only for their exceptional construction services but also for their commitment to innovation. The company boasts an exclusive product research and development team that plays a vital role in shaping the projects they undertake. This team conducts extensive research before selecting the product mix and materials that go into DAC DEVELOPERS’ constructions, ensuring that they meet the expectations of its customers.

Strategically situated in Sholinganallur, the heart of OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road), DAC Prathyangira- luxury apartments benefits from a prime location in one of Chennai’s rapidly developing areas. Offering a water-front tower on the 80-feet road, the residential project boasts mesmerizing views of the Buckingham Canal and the Bay of Bengal. Its convenient accessibility to major commercial and entertainment hubs adds to its allure.

And more other Reasons to Buy DAC Prathyangira

Upon entering the project, residents and guests are greeted by a grand double-height entrance lobby, setting the tone for the luxurious living experience that awaits within DAC Prathyangira. The project offers a range of amenities, including a 10,000 sqft rooftop sky clubhouse with a swimming pool. This sky clubhouse serves as the centrepiece, providing residents with panoramic views of the sea and a space for relaxation and entertainment.

This luxury apartment project showcases spacious 2 and 3 BHK apartments, along with luxurious 4.5 and 5 BHK duplex penthouses. These thoughtfully designed homes optimize space utilization and functionality, offering privacy and luxury with no wall sharing. The apartments feature spacious rooms, ample ventilation, and natural light, accompanied by breath-taking panoramic views from the balconies overlooking the Bay of Bengal.

DAC Prathyangira’s standout feature is its exclusive sky club with a sea view, providing residents with a serene environment to connect with like-minded individuals and foster a sense of community. The project embodies a luxurious lifestyle that caters to the evolving needs and aspirations of modern families.

The project’s significance lies in its extensive range of amenities. The rooftop sky club includes an infinity swimming pool, fully equipped gym, steam room, yoga/meditation room, Zumba room, and foot reflexology pathway. Additionally, there is a rooftop barbecue party area, indoor games room with billiards and table tennis facilities, a multi-purpose hall, mini theatre, and a rooftop garden for residents to relax and rejuvenate.

DAC Prathyangira’s apartments come with high-end specifications, featuring branded products and attention to detail throughout. With spacious corridors, wide approach corridors, and ample ventilation, the project ensures a delightful living environment. Each apartment is designed to optimize natural light and pleasant breezes.

The project enjoys a prime location in Sholinganallur, offering easy access to the East Coast Road (ECR) and facing the Buckingham Canal. The wide road and canal in front of the property provide abundant ventilation and a pleasant breeze throughout the day. With the proposed Sholinganallur Metro Junction, the area’s connectivity is set to further enhance, facilitating uninterrupted access across the city.

In conclusion, DAC Prathyangira, Apartments in Sholinganallur OMR represents a paradigm shift in luxury living in Chennai. DAC Developers’ unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and sustainability is showcased through this project. As the launch date approaches, anticipation among potential buyers continues to soar. With its stunning sea views, well-designed homes, and world-class amenities, DAC Prathyangira sets a new standard for real estate in the city.

DAC Prathyangira aims to offer a luxurious and fulfilling lifestyle, ensuring a living experience that exceeds expectations. As DAC Developers endeavours to become the leading construction company in India, projects like DAC Prathyangira exemplify their commitment to excellence and their dedication to creating homes that enrich the lives of their customers.

With a total of 163 units, including 24 units of 2 BHK, 12 units of 3 BHK with 2 toilets, 83 units of 3 BHK with 3 toilets (premium), 40 units of 3 BHK with 3 toilets (signature), and 4 units of 4.5/5 BHK penthouses, DAC Prathyangira caters to a wide range of homebuyers. The construction structure of the project is B+S+12+SKYCLUB LEVEL, ensuring a well-designed and sturdy building that meets the highest construction standards. The apartments are anticipated to be handed over within a timeframe of 18 to 20 months, alleviating homebuyers from the stress of any potential delays.

DAC Prathyangira- luxury apartments presents an opportunity for individuals seeking a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience to invest in a property that truly redefines Chennai’s real estate market. With DAC Developers’ exceptional vision and commitment to customer satisfaction, DAC Prathyangira is poised to become a landmark project, setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the real estate sector.

With their remarkable vision and mission, DAC Developers is well on its way to achieving their goal of becoming the leading construction company in India and transforming the real estate landscape. DAC Prathyangira serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence and their dedication to creating homes that enrich the lives of their customers.

MD Speech:

“DAC Prathyangira- Apartments in Sholinganallur OMR is not just another residential project; it is a masterpiece carefully crafted to provide our customers with a luxurious and fulfilling lifestyle. Our aim has always been to go beyond the ordinary and set new standards in the industry. With this project, we have created a haven that harmonizes aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. The key to our success lies in our meticulous approach to product selection. DAC Prathyangira- luxury apartments meets the highest standards of quality. We understand that a home is a sanctuary, and we have spared no effort in creating an environment that promotes comfort, relaxation, and well-being. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our esteemed customers and stakeholders. It is your unwavering trust and support that have enabled us to reach this milestone. DAC Prathyangira is a reflection of our deep appreciation for your continued belief in our vision and values.” says Dr.Sathish Kumar., Managing Director, DAC DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”