June 23, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Chennai, 23-06-2023 - DAC Developers, a leading real estate company, announced the launch of its latest apartment project, DAC MANAPARK. Nestled on Manapakkam Main Road, DAC MANAPARK offers a unique garden-themed living experience that brings nature closer to home in the midst of a rapidly urbanizing city.

With the constant hustle and bustle of urban life, finding a serene retreat becomes a top priority for homeowners. DAC MANAPARK presents an extraordinary opportunity to fulfil this desire with its thoughtfully designed garden apartments. Imagine having your own green space right at your doorstep, an oasis of tranquillity amidst the vibrant cityscape. This is a concept that was previously unimaginable in the apartment lifestyle.

Why Home Ownership Is Important:

There are several compelling reasons why home ownership holds significant importance. Firstly, it offers a profound sense of security and stability. By owning your own home, you eliminate the uncertainties associated with renting, such as sudden rent increases or the possibility of eviction. Moreover, homeownership grants you the freedom to customize and personalize your living space according to your preferences and needs.

In addition, home ownership can be a great investment. Over time, the value of your home is likely to appreciate, which means that you could make a profit when you sell it. And even if you don’t sell your home, you’ll still benefit from the tax benefits that come with home ownership.

Manapakkam: A Flourishing Real Estate Destination in Chennai:

Manapakkam is now one of the most sought-after locations in Chennai for buying an apartment. This is due to a number of factors, including its excellent connectivity, its proximity to major IT parks, and its growing popularity as a residential area.

Manapakkam is well-connected to the rest of Chennai by road, and metro. It is just a short drive from the Chennai International Airport, and it is also close to major IT parks such as DLF IT Park and Olympia Technology Park. This makes it a great location for working professionals who want to be close to their jobs.

In addition, Manapakkam is becoming increasingly popular as a residential area. The area is home to a number of schools, hospitals, and shopping malls. This makes it a great place to raise a family.

Here are some other compelling reasons why Manapakkam is an excellent location to consider for purchasing an apartment:

Firstly, Manapakkam is a rapidly growing area with immense potential for future development. The real estate market in this region is booming, and investing in a property here presents an opportunity for significant returns in the long run.

Secondly, Manapakkam boasts a diverse and multicultural community, contributing to its vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere. Living in such a dynamic environment allows for interactions with people from various backgrounds and fosters a sense of inclusivity.

Thirdly, the area offers a plethora of amenities and facilities to cater to the needs of its residents. From esteemed schools and renowned hospitals to modern shopping malls and well-maintained parks, Manapakkam ensures that all essential services and recreational spaces are easily accessible to its residents.

Furthermore, Manapakkam remains relatively affordable compared to other prime locations in the city, making it an attractive option for both first-time homebuyers and seasoned investors. The favourable pricing opens doors for individuals to realize their dreams of owning a home without compromising on quality and convenience.

Dr. Sathish Kumar, Managing Director of DAC Developers said:

“We are excited to launch DAC MANAPARK, a project that we believe will set a new standard for green living in Chennai. We have designed this project with the needs of modern families in mind, and we believe that it will provide a truly unique and refreshing living experience.

“One of the key features of DAC MANAPARK is its focus on peaceful living. We have included exclusive garden balconies where you can have your own garden which was previous impossible in an apartment lifestyle. We are also committed to providing our residents with a variety of amenities that promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

“We believe that DAC MANAPARK is the perfect place to call home for those who are looking for a balance of convenience, comfort, and peace of mind. We are confident that this project will be a success, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents in 2024.”

DAC MANAPARK boasts a meticulously planned structure with S+5 floors, housing a total of 50 units. The units are available in two configurations: 2BHK2T and 3BHK3T, catering to the varying needs of modern families. The spaciousness of the home’s ranges from 1231 to 1330 sqft for 2BHK2T units and 1384 to 1434 sqft for 3BHK3T units, ensuring ample room for comfortable living.

One of the key highlights of DAC MANAPARK is its strategic location. Situated right on Manapakkam Main Road, it enjoys seamless connectivity and easy access to prominent areas of the city. The project is also surrounded by impeccable social infrastructure, including world-class international schools and top-tier hospitals, ensuring convenience and quality living.

DAC MANAPARK is designed to provide optimal ventilation and natural light, making use of the open roads on both the north and south sides of the project. This creates a refreshing atmosphere within the apartments, enhancing the overall living experience.

In addition to the exceptional living spaces, DAC MANAPARK offers a range of amenities that elevate the lifestyle of its residents. The rooftop party area is perfect for hosting memorable gatherings, while the indoor children’s play area ensures endless fun for the little ones. The Air-conditioned gym provides fitness enthusiasts with a dedicated space to stay active, and the rooftop yoga/meditation area allows for peaceful introspection. The rooftop barbecue counter is ideal for outdoor culinary experiences, and the outdoor children’s play area promises endless joy for the young ones.

Investing in DAC MANAPARK not only provides a home filled with comfort and greenery but also promises high investment potential.

DAC Developers is committed to delivering homes that meet the evolving needs of modern families. DAC MANAPARK stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a haven of green living, optimal connectivity, and exceptional amenities. The project is scheduled for handover in October 2024 *.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this extraordinary living experience. For more information and to book your dream home at DAC MANAPARK, contact DAC Developers today.

Dr. Sathish Kumar added, DAC Developers has an exclusive product research and development team that is constantly working to optimize our products and give the best possible experience to our customers. This team is made up of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the real estate market. They use their expertise to research new trends and technologies, and to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers.

The team’s work has helped us to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing real estate market. It has also helped us to create products that are highly desirable and that offer exceptional value for money.

As a result of the team’s work, DAC is able to offer our customers a unique and differentiated experience. Our products are designed to meet the needs of today’s buyers, and they offer a level of quality and innovation that is unmatched in the market.

If you’re considering buying a home, Dr. Sathish Kumar’s speech is a great resource. He provides valuable insights into the housing market and the benefits of home ownership. And he makes a strong case for why now is the right time to invest.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

