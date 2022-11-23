Curtain raiser on Digital India: IT Service Outsourcing leading the way - Author – Prof Reema Khurana, IMT Ghaziabad 

November 23, 2022 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Digital India is a trending term for almost seven years now. It is an overarching program which covers several digital initiatives for larger public good. Digital India initiative has been made possible due to the rising pervasiveness of Internet in India, today there are 692 million active internet users and 1,147.39 million mobile telephone subscribers.

Many key projects are outsourced to the Indian players in software and hardware sector. The process of outsourcing is very stringent where in the Request for Proposals(RFPs) and Request for Information(RFIs) duly floated in the public domain and filled. The RFPs and RFIs give an equal opportunity to the public and private sector software development companies to bid for the projects. Many key digital initiatives being successfully managed by the private players. Passport Seva has been one such project which has digitally disrupted the passport issuance process. In a country of 1.4 billion peoples the passport is now being made from scratch in 30-45 days in normal course and in 7 days in a tatkal (immediate) mode, the process is completely transparent and the progress of the application submitted can be tracked online. Tata Consultancy Service(TCS), helped to reimagine the process of passport and the project was completed under the public private partnership model, TCS executed the project under Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) framework.

In the modern world where the physical post has been increasingly side lined, Tata Consultancy Services has transformed it to a smart digital hub offering innovative value added services. India post boasts of a network of 150,000 post offices thereby making it the largest postal network in the world, with 80,000 point of sales terminals and 130,000 hand-held devices used by Gramin Dak Sevaks to provide postal, banking, and insurance services in remote villages.

Infosys has developed and implemented the income tax e-filing portal, which was able to file 5.83 crores in the financial year 2022-23, though there were glitches but Infosys was able to resolve the same and the returns could be filed as per the deadline. The goods and service tax (GST) filing solution provided by Infosys has helped to unify 38 income tax offices in India. The open source platform used is light weight, scalable and robust enough to handle 75 million hits per day, more than 50,000 transactions per second and peak filing volumes of 1.2 billion per day. The fact that it is open source removes the vendor dependence as well.

The project on Crime and Criminal Network Tracking Systems(CCNTS) was initiated in 2009 with a budget of Rs 2000 crores. There are System Integrators(SI) who are responsible for training of personnel and strengthening of the training infrastructure, ensure Network and its Connectivity and providing remedial measures for any challenges faced by States/ UTs. These SIs were private Indian players like Keltron, TCS, HP, Wipro, NIIT etc. There could be different SIs for different states CCNTS aims to connect digitally all the police stations in the country and digitize all existing FIRs and criminal records.

Other path breaking digital initiatives include CoWin app, Aarogya Setu app, Umag app, Responsible AI for digital empowerment 2020. Emerging technology has led to increasing digital aspirations which definitely will need outsourcing to private sector companies for fulfilment, thereby leading to phenomenal growth in the digital sector which would only be means to a larger end of economic growth.

