Curated to cater to needs of today’s modern families. Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam

25 October 2021 18:18 IST

Experience the meaning of utopian life at the luxurious and unique HIRANANDANI PARKS, Oragadam

As I drive towards Oragadam, New Chennai, I witness the role FDI has had to play in the changing horizon of this place. My car whizzes past the fast-developing auto and ITeS corridor and can witness the dynamic economic development and changing geographies of south-west Chennai! The reasons - location, amenities and infrastructure; these three key factors crucial to successful development.

A little about the new residential ‘haute-spot’, Oragadam. May seem a mouthful, but it has bloomed into a satellite town to the congested Chennai city. Only 45 minutes from Chennai airport, Oragadam is surrounded by 22 Fortune500 companies with over 2 lakh employees. One of the fastest growing commercial and industrial belts, Oragadam, as I witness is becoming a popular residential hub, considering the healthy growth of the city perimeter.

Blessed with a wealth of art and culture, Chennai's rapidly developing economy is driving the demand for quality residential, retail and commercial space for a perfect lifestyle. Today's real estate buyer has high expectations when it comes to quality and service, along with the best social and civic infrastructure.

As I drive from the airport towards Padappai, and then Oragadam, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, I see the skyline change. Magnificent and statuesque towers, palatial structures, wide open roads, landscaped gardens, roundabouts with fountains serenade me. I feel a sense of peace as I drive in.

I have entered the 300 + acres magnificent Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, New Chennai - a utopian community for today's modern families. Hiranandani Parks casts its bewitching charm on you the moment you enter this haven. A master-planned township, with an array of world class amenities, make this the perfect real estate choice. The township has been conceived keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of the new age buyers. The bouquet of choices amazes me. They have large, airy apartments in Chennai, plots in Chennai with all civic infra plugged in, and gorgeous neo-classical villas. To add to the offerings are commercial office spaces and retail shops.

Within walking distance of the residences is the resort-style golf facility, for residents, guests and golf aficionados of Chennai. A hospital, a CBSE school, convenience store, banking facilities, a salon, a laundry, eateries, cater to the residents; all aimed to deliver a perfect work-life balance.

What amazed me is the fact that the wide tree-lined roads, open green spaces, abundant water supply, dependable power, modern telecommunications network, sanitation and green technology, are all in place, and are handled by the Hiranandani management. With an amazing green cover of nearly 2000 trees within the township, I really appreciate the importance of having nearly a third of the township dedicated to green open spaces. No wonder, it has become a favoured expat residential destination!

Envisioned by Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, to offer a safe, practical, healthy solution for modern living, and one that provides an interesting counterpoint to the congestion, chaos and frantic existence of city life.

A ‘must experience’ Hiranandani township in Chennai, with as many as 30+ live amenities that include 12 sports federation standard facilities, 100 acres of green space including 7-themed gardens.

Where else will you find this in Chennai?