Cultivating Authentic Thinkers & Rediscovering Cultural Learning

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, the Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions, is a leader with a vision to provide accessible quality education for all. SSVM considers the exposure students have to other cultures more significant in the school setting and devise opportunities to expand beyond boundaries. Conversations around global subjects help facilitate meaningful education. Teachers engage in professional development and avail all possibilities to effectively structure discussions and explore complex and challenging topics around global issues. Students from diverse cultural roots at SSVM learn to evolve every time to hold innovation as a part of learning and prepare themselves not just for the certitudes but also for uncertainty. Creativity is much revered at SSVM and has anchored its approach to instructional principles that every learner could internalize, attend to students' social-emotional well-being, respect cultural differences and sense of belonging, and teach academic content worth learning.

The goal of SSVM is to facilitate learner and support as they master various disciplines of life. Students are exposed to diversified cultural understanding to shield against Socio-encapsulation and Ethnocentrism that blur every learner's world view. The teachers offer themselves as individual counsellors and resourceful mentors to each learning need of a student. SSVM incorporates an inter-disciplinary approach within and beyond textbooks through in-house activities, National and international Model United Nations Conferences, and so on that allow learners to research and explore their newfound interpretations and motivate them to achieve their desired goal. Providing opportunities for meaningful discussions is key to ensuring engaged learning and cultivating authentic thinkers.